This Crater Was Supposed to Be Earth’s Oldest— Until Science Proved Otherwise

A bold claim about Earth’s earliest known meteorite impact has been reevaluated after new evidence emerged from the Pilbara region of Western Australia. A site previously thought to host a 3.5-billion-year-old crater—potentially the oldest ever found on Earth—has now been dated to a much younger age.

A Tale Of Two Studies: When Geologic Clocks Disagree

Originally, scientists proposed that a massive meteorite had struck the Pilbara around 3.5 billion years ago, forming a crater over 100 kilometers in diameter. This would have made it the oldest impact crater on Earth by more than a billion years, eclipsing the 2.23-billion-year-old Yarrabubba structure, also located in Australia. The implications were sweeping, suggesting that such a colossal impact could have played a formative role in developing Earth’s early continental crust—and possibly even shaping early life.

Yet new findings published challenge that timeline. A separate team of researchers, who had also been investigating the same site, now reports that the impact occurred significantly later—sometime after 2.7 billion years ago. They estimate the crater’s diameter at just 16 kilometers. Their assessment diminishes its potential role in shaping continents or nurturing life and fundamentally alters the narrative surrounding the site.

Evidence Carved In Stone

Despite the drastically different conclusions, both research teams agree on one crucial detail: this is the site of a genuine ancient impact. The proof lies in shatter cones, rare geological formations that serve as unmistakable indicators of meteorite impacts. These structures, which resemble conical fractures, form under extreme pressures generated by sudden shock waves.

In the rust-red basalt landscape of the Pilbara’s North Pole Dome—a dry, ochre-tinted terrain—the researchers identified numerous shatter cones. Importantly, the new study found these cones not only in 3.47-billion-year-old rocks but also in layers of overlying lava flows known to be 2.77 billion years old. Since shatter cones form at the moment of impact, their presence in younger rocks means the event must have happened after those rocks solidified.

As Alec Brenner, one of the researchers, noted, “The impact had to occur after the formation of the youngest rocks that contained shatter cones,” placing the actual age between 2.7 billion and 400 million years ago. While radiometric dating would yield more precise data, no datable impact material has yet been found, and the team is continuing efforts to narrow the window.

Credit: Alec Brenner

From 100 Kilometers To 16: Redefining The Crater’s Footprint

The researchers also produced the first detailed map of shatter cone distribution across the site. This new mapping suggests the original impact structure was much smaller than previously assumed. Spanning only 6 kilometers across, the area of shatter cones supports a crater diameter of about 16 kilometers—not over 100 as initially proposed.

The implications of this smaller size are significant. A crater of that scale simply lacks the energy to have initiated major geological changes such as the development of continental crust or influencing primitive ecosystems. By the time the impact occurred, the Pilbara region was already geologically mature.

The site has since been formally named the Miralga impact structure, a designation given in consultation with the Nyamal people, traditional custodians of the land. The name reflects both scientific discovery and cultural heritage, intertwining local knowledge with planetary science.

A Window Into Early Mars?

Although the Miralga crater no longer holds the title of Earth’s oldest impact, it offers something uniquely valuable: a rare example of a crater formed in basaltic rock, which is more resistant to erosion and alteration. The basalt layers in this area—among the oldest known to be shocked by meteorite impact—were chemically altered by seawater long before the impact took place. These conditions mimic what planetary scientists believe once existed on early Mars.

Nearby sedimentary rocks also contain what are considered the earliest well-established fossils on Earth, making this a natural analog for Martian environments. For scientists and engineers designing missions to Mars, the Miralga structure serves as an ideal terrestrial testing ground.