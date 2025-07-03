They Tried to Warn Us: A Brochure Published in 1980 May Hold the Key to Surviving a Nuclear War!

A simple government pamphlet once caused a national stir in Britain, capturing public anxiety at the height of the Cold War. The 1980 release of Protect and Survive, a 32-page guide issued by the UK government, offered step-by-step instructions for surviving a nuclear attack—sparking debate, protest, and reflection that continues to this day.

A Guide for Families on the Frontline

In 1980, as the world watched tensions rise between the United States and the Soviet Union, British authorities distributed Protect and Survive to households across the country. The booklet had a clear and urgent message: “Read this booklet with care. Your life and the lives of your family may depend upon it.”

Originally intended for emergency services like the police and fire brigade, Protect and Survive became a public document after citizens demanded access, alarmed by the mounting threat posed by the installation of US missiles on British soil and a climate of international uncertainty.

The government’s decision came amid moves by the United States, under President Ronald Reagan, to strengthen Europe’s defenses against the Soviet bloc by installing new missile systems, including Pershing II ballistic missiles.

Practical Advice in the Face of Nuclear War

Protect and Survive offered detailed instructions for making homes safer during a nuclear strike. Families were told to select one room—preferably in the center of the house—and fortify it with bricks, sandbags, heavy furniture, or even piles of books to create a makeshift fallout shelter.

The pamphlet stressed the importance of preparing a survival kit, which included:

16 litres of water per person (equivalent to about three and a half gallons), with guidance to store water in baths and basins

(equivalent to about three and a half gallons), with guidance to store water in baths and basins Tinned and jarred food, a torch, batteries, a first aid kit, soap, matches, sleeping bags, and warm clothing

Advice to remove or tape up toilet cistern handles to conserve clean water for drinking

In the event of a nuclear explosion, the guide directed people to stay indoors for at least 48 hours, when radiation would be at its most dangerous. If caught outside during a strike, individuals were told to “lie flat (in a ditch) and cover the exposed skin of the head and hands.”

The guidance extended to sensitive scenarios as well. The booklet instructed: “If someone dies while you are in your fallout room, place the body in another room and cover it as securely as possible. Attach an identification.”

A Public Divided

Despite its practical tone, many Britons criticized Protect and Survive for being simplistic and failing to account for the true scale of a nuclear disaster. The document, often described as “deeply unnerving” by those who read it, became a source of anxiety rather than reassurance. Some found its instructions “infantilisantes”—overly simplistic and not sufficient for the magnitude of nuclear warfare.

The period saw the rise of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and large-scale demonstrations, as well as the founding of the Greenham Common women’s peace camp in 1981, a movement that symbolized public resistance to nuclear weapons in the UK.

PLAN YOUR SURVIVAL KIT. Five essentials for survival in your Fall-out Room. Credit: Protect and Survive

The debate also spilled into popular culture, influencing works such as Raymond Briggs’ graphic novel When the Wind Blows, the BBC drama Threads, and even music, as in the 1984 single “Two Tribes” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

A Document Returns to the Spotlight

Decades later, the Imperial War Museum republished Protect and Survive to coincide with a major exhibition on the anti-war movement. Curator Matt Brosnan described the booklet as “a fascinating but also deeply unnerving document” that captured the sense of how close the world once seemed to nuclear conflict.

Brosnan noted that the booklet belongs to a time when the threat of nuclear weapons felt immediate, but he added that “they still exist, it is still a live issue.” The booklet’s legacy endures as a reminder of both public fear and official attempts to address it with practical—if controversial—advice.