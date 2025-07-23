They All Had a Smartphone Before the Age of 10: Today, Scientists Are Sounding the Alarm

A recent study published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities highlights a troubling connection between early smartphone use and mental health challenges in young adults. The research, part of the global Mind Project, analyzed data from over 100,000 individuals aged 18 to 24 from 175 countries. The study’s findings suggest that those who received their first smartphone before the age of 13 tend to report significantly lower mental well-being compared to those who had access later in life.

The Impact of Early Smartphone Exposure

One of the key findings from the study is the correlation between early smartphone ownership and an array of mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. According to Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, the neuroscientist behind the study, the presence of smartphones—along with early access to social media—can profoundly affect a young person’s mental health.

Participants who first used a smartphone at 5 or 6 years old reported a 50% higher likelihood of experiencing severe suicidal thoughts compared to those who got their phones at 13 years old. This early exposure often brings with it unintended consequences, like sleep disorders, social media-related stress, and poor emotional regulation. Dr. Thiagarajan explains that the rapid digital connectivity introduced at such a young age contributes to a shift in mental well-being, with long-lasting effects that follow individuals into adulthood.

Average MHQ scores of 18–24-year-olds (males and females combined) by age of first smartphone ownership for the global population, as well as across different regions. Credit: Journal of Human Development and Capabilities



Social Media: A Driving Force

While smartphones themselves are a central factor, much of the negative impact stems from the way they facilitate early social media use. The study found that nearly 40% of the mental health decline linked to early smartphone use is directly tied to social media exposure. For young people, constantly engaging with social media platforms can lead to comparison-driven anxiety, unrealistic beauty standards, and even cyberbullying.

Interestingly, the study also found that girls are especially vulnerable, with low self-esteem and challenges related to body image and self-worth being particularly pronounced. These factors, compounded by early social media interactions, significantly alter how young people interact with the world and themselves.

Results of a regression analysis showing how various factors reduce the beta-coefficient (i.e. strength) of the relationship between age of first smartphone ownership and adult mind health. The percentage change in the beta coefficient when each factor is added first reflects its total (direct and indirect) effect (dark red + light red), while the change when added last reflects its direct or independent effect (dark red only). Credit: Journal of Human Development and Capabilities

What Can Be Done?

In light of these findings, the study’s authors are calling for more substantial protective measures. They advocate for a delayed introduction of smartphones to children, ideally waiting until after age 13 to provide them with their first phone. The researchers also recommend a stricter enforcement of age limits on social media platforms and better educational efforts to teach children how to manage what they encounter online.

Several countries have already begun to take action, with New Zealand, France, and even New York State implementing regulations to limit smartphone use in schools. However, the researchers argue that these steps are not enough. They suggest that regulating smartphone access for young children, much like how society regulates substances such as alcohol and tobacco, could be a crucial step in addressing the mental health crisis.

A Growing Concern

The link between early smartphone use and mental health is more than just an educational or technological issue—it’s a growing public health concern. As more young people report feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation, the need for proactive measures to address smartphone use becomes increasingly clear.

Researchers argue that while smartphones themselves are not to blame for the mental health crisis, their early use may be a significant contributing factor. With more studies like this one shedding light on the issue, it’s becoming evident that finding ways to protect young people from the pressures of an always-connected world is critical for their long-term well-being.