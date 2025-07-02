The U.S. Won’t Be Happy: Xiaomi’s New Chip Is So Advanced Even the Chinese Government Has Praised It

An unexpected development in the technology sector has drawn the focus of both industry observers and government officials. In recent days, a new achievement has emerged from Asia’s fast-growing electronics landscape, marking a significant milestone for one of the region’s most recognized companies. This advancement comes amid ongoing debates over technological self-sufficiency and the shifting balance of power among global semiconductor leaders.

Xiaomi Debuts Advanced Xring 01 Processor

On May 22, Beijing-based Xiaomi unveiled its first high-end processor, the xring 01, at a dedicated launch event. The new chip is designed to compete directly with industry leaders such as Qualcomm and Apple, reports The Verge.

Developed over four years, the project involved more than 2,500 engineers and required an investment of 13.5 billion yuan (approximately 1.67 billion euros). Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, described the chip as “the fruit of four years of development,” highlighting its importance as the first step in a broader technological initiative.

The xring 01 is already integrated into Xiaomi’s newest flagship products, including the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet. The company plans to invest an additional 6 billion euros in its semiconductor ambitions over the next decade, further demonstrating its long-term commitment to chip innovation and proprietary technology.

Image Credit: Lei Jun

Design and Performance Set New Benchmarks

Manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using a 3-nanometer process, the xring 01 leverages the same advanced technology as current Apple processors. Built on a licensed ARM architecture, the chip features a ten-core layout arranged in four clusters to optimize both power and efficiency.

The processor includes two high-performance Cortex-X925 cores running at 3.9 GHz for demanding applications. Four Cortex-A725 cores at 3.4 GHz and two additional A725 cores at 1.9 GHz handle intensive and moderate processing, while two Cortex-A520 cores at 1.8 GHz focus on energy efficiency.

Initial benchmark results indicate that the xring 01 is comparable to or outperforms Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple’s A18 Pro chips. This achievement represents a considerable advancement for Xiaomi, which previously launched the less powerful Surge S1 processor in 2017.

Chinese Government Recognition Highlights Strategic Significance

The launch has received official commendation from the Chinese government, an unusual but telling move that signals the broader importance of the xring 01 beyond commercial markets. China continues to seek greater autonomy in chip manufacturing, an effort intensified by ongoing geopolitical tensions with the United States.

Recent US sanctions restricted Chinese firms’ access to advanced manufacturing, affecting competitors such as Huawei, which turned to domestic foundry SMIC despite current technological limitations below 7 nanometers.

While Xiaomi currently relies on TSMC for chip production, the company is reportedly preparing contingency plans in anticipation of potential US export restrictions. The introduction of the xring 01 highlights the country’s progress toward narrowing the technological gap with global semiconductor leaders and demonstrates the growing role of Chinese innovation in the international tech landscape.