The Pacific Tectonic Plate ‘Pontus’ Has Been Found—It’s Been Missing for 160 Million Years!

Geologists have uncovered the remains of a massive tectonic plate beneath the Pacific Ocean, a plate that had been hidden for over 160 million years. Known as Pontus, this tectonic giant once covered roughly one-quarter of the Pacific Ocean. Its existence had been speculated for years, but it wasn’t until recent advances in seismic data, field research, and computer modeling that scientists were able to confirm its presence.

A Lost Plate Resurfaces

Pontus was first suspected to be buried beneath the western Pacific over a decade ago, as seismic waves traveling through Earth’s mantle began to show unusual patterns. These distortions, often linked to temperature anomalies and strange compositions deep below the surface, provided the first clues of Pontus’s existence. However, it wasn’t until more recent, detailed studies that scientists could confirm what had only been an idea.

According to Suzanna van de Lagemaat, the geologist leading the research at Utrecht University, “We thought we were dealing with relics of a lost plate that we already knew about. But our magnetic lab research on those rocks indicated that our finds were originally from much farther north and had to be remnants of a different, previously unknown plate.”

For years, Pontus had quietly slipped from the geological record, only leaving behind scattered remnants in mountain belts across Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand. These small fragments were all that remained after subduction—a process in which one tectonic plate slides beneath another—slowly forced the plate under Earth’s crust.

The Rise and Fall of Pontus

The story of Pontus dates back to around 160 million years ago. During its prime, it spanned an area roughly 15 million square miles, about a quarter of the Pacific Ocean. However, like many oceanic plates, Pontus’s life was short-lived. Over millions of years, it gradually sank into the mantle due to subduction, leaving only faint traces of its existence scattered across different regions.

Pontus’s disappearance wasn’t simple; it occurred at a geologically complex junction between two ancient realms—Panthalassa and Tethys. This region, located between what we now know as Australia and Eurasia, saw numerous tectonic collisions and rapid oceanic plate formations. Unlike continents, which tend to preserve their geological history, oceanic crust is often consumed by subduction zones and lost to the mantle. In the case of Pontus, both the subducting plate and much of its overriding plate vanished, leaving researchers with little to study.

🔹Overview :- A long-lost tectonic plate dubbed 'Pontus' was recently discovered by chance by scientists studying ancient rocks in Borneo.



Reconstructing an Ancient System

Van de Lagemaat and her team reconstructed the ancient tectonic system that spanned from southern Japan to New Zealand. The research, which combined paleomagnetic data, seismic models, and orogenic records, showed that Pontus was at the center of a unified tectonic system that lasted for over 150 million years.

By piecing together oceanic rocks and studying tectonic shifts, the team was able to trace the movements of the plates across the Pacific. A significant discovery came from northern Borneo, where the researchers found the most important evidence of Pontus’s northern origins. “The rocks indicated they had originated much farther north than expected,” Van de Lagemaat said. This evidence helped them map out a tectonic system that was far more extensive than scientists had previously realized.

The findings also suggest that the Hawaii-Emperor Bend, a dramatic shift in the movement of the Pacific Plate roughly 50 million years ago, may have been influenced by the collapse of a forearc region, triggered not by subduction, but likely by a shift in plate motion between Pacific and Australia.