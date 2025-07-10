The Moon Is Growing Bigger—find Out Why Today’s Full Moon Will Amaze You

This Thursday, skywatchers will be treated to a stunning celestial display as the first full moon of the summer, the Buck Moon, creates a visual phenomenon known as the Moon Illusion. This illusion will make the moon appear far larger and more vivid than usual, glowing in an unmistakable orange hue as it rises just after sunset.

What Is The Moon Illusion?

The Moon Illusion is a fascinating optical effect that occurs when the moon is near the horizon. Although the moon is technically the same size no matter where it appears in the sky, it seems much larger when it hovers low above the horizon. This happens because our brains compare the satelitte to nearby objects, such as trees, buildings, and mountains. With these reference points in sight, the moon appears dramatically enlarged compared to when it is high up in the sky, isolated in the empty expanse above.

Interestingly, the effect is more than just visual—our perception is heavily influenced by the positioning of the moon and the way light interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere. When the moon is near the horizon, the Earth’s thick atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light, allowing longer wavelengths like orange and red to pass through. This causes the moon to take on a warmer color, similar to the hues seen during sunset.

Why Does The Moon Look So Large Tonight?

This full moon holds additional significance beyond the usual visual spectacle. It will occur when the moon is at its farthest distance from the sun in 2025, approximately 94.5 million miles away. This marks a unique point in the year when the moon’s path across the sky follows a lower arc, making it more visible and striking. As the celestial body moves in a shallower trajectory, it remains near the horizon for a longer period, allowing observers to enjoy the view from various locations, even if they are surrounded by city buildings or trees.

The moon’s unusual low path is linked to its 18.6-year lunar cycle, known as a lunistice. This cycle causes the satellite’s orbit to tilt to its greatest angle relative to Earth’s equator, changing the trajectory of the moon’s rise and set position over time. The tilt of the moon’s orbit and Earth’s own tilted axis creates long-term shifts in the moon’s appearance in the sky.

The next full moon rises Thursday night—don’t forget to step outside and take a look. 🌕



July’s full moon is known as the Buck Moon. The Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States gave it that name to mark when male deer, or bucks, begin growing new antlers. pic.twitter.com/DSbFeobCvh — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) July 9, 2025

The Buck Moon’s cultural significance

Known as the Buck Moon, this full moon is named after the time of year when male deer, or bucks, grow their new antlers in North America. While the name is not tied to the moon’s color, it speaks to the timing of the event. The moon has been given various names across different cultures.

For instance, some Indigenous groups refer to it as the Thunder Moon due to the summer storms that often accompany it, while others call it the Salmon Moon or Raspberry Moon, relating to the seasonal harvesting of these foods. Though the Buck Moon is recognized by many names across different regions, the one thing they all share is the moon’s visual impact.