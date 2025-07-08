The Lighthouse of Alexandria is Coming Back to Life – Here’s How

The Lighthouse of Alexandria, a towering beacon of the ancient world, may soon rise again — at least in digital form. Archaeologists have recently made a significant breakthrough in preserving this marvel of antiquity, known as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. As part of the ongoing PHAROS project, 22 massive blocks of the lighthouse have been carefully raised from the seabed. These architectural remnants, including lintels and uprights from the lighthouse’s entrance, were discovered underwater in 1968 and have been the focus of extensive archaeological work since the 1990s.

The Lighthouse’s Legacy

Constructed in the 200s BCE during the reign of Ptolemy II Philadelphus, the Lighthouse of Alexandria stood as a symbol of architectural innovation and maritime safety. This monumental structure endured for over 1,000 years, guiding ships safely into the harbor of Alexandria, Egypt. Known for its towering height and powerful light, the lighthouse was recognized for its strategic importance, especially during times of conflict. The structure was described by the first-century historian Josephus as offering a “fire to such as sail within three hundred furlongs of it,” allowing ships to anchor safely at night, despite the treacherous waters surrounding the harbor.

The lighthouse also played a pivotal role in ancient military strategy. Julius Caesar famously acknowledged its importance, noting in his account of the Civil Wars that “because of the narrowness of the strait, there can be no access by ship to the harbour without the consent of those who hold the Pharos.” Its position allowed those who controlled it to regulate access to the harbor.

Reconstructing the Lighthouse Digitally

According to Popular Mechanics, the PHAROS project’s ultimate goal is to digitally reconstruct the lighthouse, offering a virtual model that will allow researchers to examine the structure in a way that has never been possible before. The project’s ambition is to create a digital twin of the lighthouse, which would allow scholars to explore the structure and test hypotheses about its design, engineering, and eventual collapse. The virtual model will provide invaluable insights into how the lighthouse was built and how it survived for over 1,600 years before ultimately falling into ruin.

The process of reconstructing the lighthouse begins with the careful study and 3D scanning of the raised blocks. These scans will be combined with data collected over the last decade from hundreds of other architectural elements that were meticulously digitized while still submerged. By studying the details of the stonework and the engineering techniques used in its construction, researchers hope to uncover the secrets behind its long-lasting durability.

A New Chapter in the PHAROS Project

The next steps of the PHAROS project will involve more than just scanning and cataloging these recovered blocks. The team, working in partnership with the Dassault Systèmes Foundation and various academic institutions, will analyze the data with the utmost scientific precision. Once this data has been compiled, it will be placed virtually in its hypothetical original position within the structure, helping to form a comprehensive understanding of the lighthouse’s design and its architectural significance. This data-driven approach will allow the team to create a highly accurate model of the lighthouse, one that will be accessible to researchers and the public alike.

For historians and archaeologists, this digital model will offer the unprecedented opportunity to examine the lighthouse in a way that was once unimaginable. Through this digital resurrection, the Lighthouse of Alexandria may once again shine, not as a physical beacon, but as a symbol of human ingenuity and history.