The Ice Is Melting—and It’s Setting Off Volcanoes Across The Planet

Melting glaciers could be awakening some of Earth’s sleeping giants, according to new research that links glacial retreat with an uptick in volcanic activity. As global temperatures continue to rise, the receding ice could be setting off explosive eruptions in regions already dotted with volcanoes, dramatically reshaping the landscape—and possibly accelerating climate change in the process.

Dormant Danger Beneath The Ice

Across parts of Antarctica, Russia, New Zealand, and North America, hundreds of volcanoes lie buried under thick layers of ice. These icy caps have historically acted as a suppressive force, weighing down magma chambers and reducing the frequency and intensity of eruptions. But as glaciers melt due to rising global temperatures, the scenario could be reversing. The new study, presented at the 2025 Goldschmidt Conference in Prague, outlines how volcanic systems once kept quiet by ice are now poised for more frequent and violent eruptions.

“Glaciers tend to suppress the volume of eruptions from the volcanoes beneath them. But as glaciers retreat due to climate change, our findings suggest these volcanoes go on to erupt more frequently and more explosively,” said Pablo Moreno Yaeger, lead author of the study and graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A Look Into Earth’s Volcanic Past

This isn’t just a theory—it’s a pattern observed in Earth’s geological history. The study focused on six volcanoes in southern Chile, including the dormant Mocho-Choshuenco volcano. Using data from eruptions dating back to the last ice age, researchers examined how these volcanoes responded to the melting of the Patagonian Ice Sheet between 26,000 and 18,000 years ago.

To reconstruct this ancient timeline, scientists used the radioactive decay of argon in volcanic rock, as well as crystal formation in magmatic material. These methods provided insight into the timing and intensity of past eruptions. The findings revealed that ice coverage significantly tamped down volcanic activity, allowing a vast magma reservoir to build beneath the surface. Once the ice retreated, the built-up pressure triggered a surge of eruptions, culminating in the formation of the Mocho-Choshuenco volcano itself.

A Global Pattern Already Unfolding

This phenomenon isn’t limited to the Southern Hemisphere. The idea that ice melt can stir volcanic activity was first explored in the 1970s, and one of the most telling examples comes from Iceland. Situated at the juncture of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, the island experienced a 30 to 50-fold increase in eruptions following glacial retreat after the last ice age, around 10,000 years ago.

According to a 2020 study, 245 of the world’s potentially active volcanoes are located underneath or within 5 kilometers of glacial ice, making this a worldwide concern. “The key requirement for increased explosivity is initially having a very thick glacial coverage over a magma chamber, and the trigger point is when these glaciers start to retreat, releasing pressure — which is currently happening in places like Antarctica,” said Moreno Yaeger. He also pointed out North America, New Zealand, and Russia as regions that deserve heightened scientific monitoring.

The Climate Feedback Loop

The implications of these glacially triggered eruptions stretch beyond geology. While volcanic eruptions often emit sulfate aerosols that reflect sunlight and cool the atmosphere temporarily, they also release large amounts of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Over time, these gases accumulate, contributing to long-term global warming.

“Over time the cumulative effect of multiple eruptions can contribute to long-term global warming because of a buildup of greenhouse gases,” Moreno Yaeger explained. He described the scenario as a positive feedback loop, where glacial melt provokes volcanic eruptions, and those eruptions in turn fuel more warming—leading to more glacial retreat and even more volcanic activity.