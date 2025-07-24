Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Leaves $14 Billion Fortune, to Be Split Among 100+ Kids—Each Set to Inherit $132 Million

In an eye-popping move, Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has made headlines with a unique decision about his $14 billion fortune. As reported by Fortune, Durov plans to leave his wealth to over 100 children he has fathered, some of whom may not even know him. Each child, whether they were conceived naturally or via sperm donation, is set to receive an astounding $132 million—once they reach adulthood, of course.

A New Approach to Inheritance

Durov’s plan might sound like something out of a modern fairy tale, but it’s grounded in his deep commitment to equality. The billionaire, who already has six biological children with three different partners, has also been donating sperm for over 15 years. This has led to the conception of more than 100 children across 12 countries. Despite the varying circumstances surrounding their births, Durov is treating all his children the same.

The will, which was recently finalized, outlines a clear stipulation: no child will inherit any of the fortune until they are 30 years old. Durov’s reasoning? He wants them to “live like normal people” before accessing their inheritance, encouraging them to build lives of independence rather than relying on a bank account.

Who Gets to Know?

While the vast majority of Durov’s children may not know their father’s identity or wealth, the future windfall isn’t entirely out of reach for them. According to Khaled Kteily, CEO of the sperm and fertility clinic Give Legacy, identity verification is possible through DNA testing. Whether Durov’s children are aware of their potential inheritance will depend on the laws and regulations of the countries they were born in, as well as the type of sperm donation Durov made—whether directed or anonymous.

While some children might eventually discover their biological link to the tech mogul, others may not. Either way, the considerable inheritance is tied to one condition: the money will remain out of reach for three decades. Durov seems adamant that his children should first learn to build their own futures.

Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram messaging app, arrives at the Paris courthouse for a hearing, in Paris on December 6, 2024. Credits: Thomas Samson / AFP

Durov’s Telegram and the Controversies That Follow

Durov’s fortune comes from his success as the founder of Telegram, the widely used messaging app that promises privacy and freedom of expression. But running Telegram hasn’t come without its challenges. The platform has faced its share of controversy, especially when it comes to its ability (or inability) to moderate content. From the spread of extremist ideologies to accusations related to child exploitation, Telegram has found itself at the center of some serious legal scrutiny.

In August 2024, French authorities formally investigated Durov, alleging his platform was involved in the illicit distribution of sexual material. Durov has denied all accusations, and a spokesperson for Telegram highlighted the company’s efforts to remove over 118,000 terrorist-related groups in 2025 alone. The tech mogul’s legal troubles add another layer of complexity to his image, but they haven’t hindered his ability to accumulate wealth—or influence.

Wealth and Legacy: A Modern Debate

Durov’s decision stands in stark contrast to other billionaires, such as Bill Gates, who has said his children will inherit less than 1% of his $176 billion fortune. Gates has emphasized that he wants his children to succeed based on their own efforts, not on the wealth he’s built. Similarly, other notable billionaires like Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of Steve Jobs) have kept their vast fortunes largely separate from their children’s futures, opting for more philanthropic routes.

Durov’s approach, however, turns the traditional model of inheritance on its head, opening a conversation about the future of wealth and how it’s passed down. Should heirs be entitled to massive fortunes, or should they build their own paths, much like their parents did?

Durov’s unorthodox will seems to reflect his desire to balance generosity with personal growth, creating a fascinating narrative that could spark debate on the nature of wealth and family legacy for years to come.