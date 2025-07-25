Strange ‘giant’ Found 6km Deep In The Pacific—scientists Stunned By What It Is

A team of scientists has uncovered a remarkable new species of deep-sea limpet nearly six kilometers beneath the Pacific Ocean, revealing the existence of a marine creature thriving at one of the planet’s most extreme depths. The species, named Bathylepeta wadatsumi, was found clinging to volcanic rock 500 kilometers southeast of Tokyo, setting a record for the deepest known habitat of any true limpet.

An Extraordinary Discovery In The Hadal Zone

The animal was discovered during a deep-sea mission by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC). Using the crewed submersible Shinkai 6500, researchers captured rare, in-situ photographs of the limpet alive in its natural rocky environment, a significant departure from more common sampling methods that rely on dredging seafloor specimens. According to the published findings in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution, the submersible allowed the team to observe the animal in the full context of its habitat.

Lead researcher Dr. Chong Chen emphasized the unique value of human-operated exploration vehicles, noting that “even in an age of sophisticated remotely operated vehicles, there’s often an edge to the human eye on the seafloor.” His team was able to navigate with precision and intention, making it possible to detect lifeforms like Bathylepeta wadatsumi that may otherwise remain unnoticed.

Unusually Large for its Kind

At a depth of 5,922 meters, Bathylepeta wadatsumi is not only a record-setter for its habitat but also notable in size. Measuring up to 40.5 millimeters, the limpet is unusually large for a true limpet species. Its presence at such crushing depths suggests unique adaptations that enable it to withstand the immense pressure and limited resources of the hadal zone.

Scientists believe that the species plays a vital ecological role in deep-sea ecosystems. Grazing on sediment that accumulates over rock surfaces, it contributes to the recycling of organic matter in the abyss. These findings highlight the underappreciated complexity and function of deep-ocean ecosystems, which remain largely unexplored.

Credit: Chen et al.

Name Inspired by Mythology and Pop Culture

The species’ name, B. wadatsumi, is a thoughtful blend of Japanese mythology and modern culture. Wadatsumi refers to the god of the sea in Japanese folklore. The dual inspiration reflects the cultural relevance and awe associated with the ocean’s mysteries.

The discovery of Bathylepeta wadatsumi underscores how little is known about rocky habitats in the deep sea. Researchers involved in the expedition are advocating for more submersible-led missions to uncover the full range of life that may still be hidden in the abyssal and hadal zones of Earth’s oceans.