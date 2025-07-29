Spacex’s Starlink Satellites May Be Threatening Astronomical Discoveries, Say Researchers

The expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation, which promises to bring faster internet to remote corners of the globe, has raised a new concern for scientists: its interference with astronomical observations. A recent study, published by Curtin University, analyzed 76 million radio telescope images and revealed that up to 30% of the data in some datasets was affected by Starlink emissions. This new research confirms the growing fears that satellite constellations, including Starlink, might cause significant disruptions to critical radio astronomy research.

While SpaceX’s Starlink has been hailed as a revolutionary achievement for global connectivity, the unintended consequences for scientific endeavors have been increasingly evident. According to a report from Curtin University, the study identifies how Starlink satellites are emitting signals outside the designated bands intended for radio astronomy, specifically within the 150.8 MHz range. The implications for astronomical research are profound, as these disruptions could alter the quality of data that astronomers rely on for studying the universe.

Unintended Emissions and Their Impact on Radio Astronomy

In the study led by Dylan Grigg, a Ph.D. candidate at Curtin University, scientists found that Starlink satellites were emitting signals in radio astronomy bands where no emissions are supposed to occur. The findings revealed that 703 of the satellites emitted at 150.8 MHz, a frequency range specifically protected for radio astronomy. Grigg highlighted that “some satellites were detected emitting in bands where no signals are supposed to be present at all, such as the 703 satellites we identified at 150.8 MHz, which is meant to be protected for radio astronomy.”

The unexpected emissions stemmed from the satellites’ onboard electronics, which produce unintentional signals that interfere with critical data collection. As Grigg explained, these signals are not part of an intentional transmission and, therefore, cannot be easily predicted or filtered out by astronomers. This inadvertent emission poses a serious challenge to the scientific community, as astronomers are currently unable to account for this interference in their data models. The unintended emissions could compromise research outcomes that depend on accurate radio signals from distant astronomical objects.

Why Current Regulations Aren’t Enough

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has established regulations to limit satellite emissions that could interfere with astronomical observations. However, these rules primarily focus on intentional transmissions, leaving a gap when it comes to unintended emissions like those produced by Starlink satellites. As noted by Steven Tingay, a Curtin professor and executive director of the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, current regulations “focus on intentional transmissions and do not cover this type of unintended emission.”

Despite the concerns raised by astronomers, Starlink is not in violation of any existing regulations. According to Tingay, “it is important to note that Starlink is not violating current regulations, so is doing nothing wrong.” He further emphasized that discussions with SpaceX have been constructive in addressing these issues. This provides an opportunity for international stakeholders to update policies that could better protect radio astronomy in the future.

The Curtin University study serves as a critical reminder of the need to adapt existing regulatory frameworks to account for the rapid growth of satellite constellations like Starlink. As the constellation expands, it is likely that interference from unintentional emissions will continue to grow, making it more pressing for regulators to act.

Growing Starlink Constellation and Its Consequences

The number of Starlink satellites in orbit has grown exponentially, with over 7,000 satellites deployed at the time of the survey. This massive increase in satellite traffic raises concerns not just for radio astronomy, but for space traffic management as well. As more satellites are launched, the risk of interference and collisions also grows. These new satellites, while designed to improve internet connectivity, could increasingly disrupt scientific research and complicate efforts to monitor space weather, cosmic phenomena, and deep space observations.

The growing number of Starlink satellites suggests that the interference problem may escalate unless proactive measures are taken. While the current study focused specifically on Starlink, it is likely that other satellite constellations with similar technologies will also face similar challenges. In response, regulators may need to impose stricter standards on satellite emissions and ensure that they do not interfere with essential scientific work.

The Way Forward: A Call for Updated Regulations

The research conducted by Curtin University has sparked a call to action for international efforts to update satellite emission regulations. Steven Tingay hopes that the study will help strengthen ongoing discussions regarding the impact of satellite technologies on radio astronomy research. While SpaceX has been cooperative in addressing the issue, it is clear that the current regulatory framework does not fully address the unintended emissions caused by satellite constellations like Starlink.

As Tingay mentioned, “we hope this study adds support for international efforts to update policies that regulate the impact of this technology on radio astronomy research that are currently underway.” The future of radio astronomy depends on the ability to protect these valuable observation bands from interference. Thus, the study underscores the importance of international collaboration to ensure that technological advancements, like Starlink, do not come at the expense of scientific discovery.