Star Breaks Free From Supermassive Black Hole—and It’s Not Done Yet

In a remarkable twist of fate, a star has defied the odds by escaping the destructive grasp of a supermassive black hole, only to return for a second encounter. This rare event, captured by astronomers, challenges long-standing theories about how black holes interact with stars.

A Star That Defied The Odds

The cosmic drama began when a distant supermassive black hole tried to devour a star from a galaxy millions of light-years away. Instead of succumbing to the black hole’s gravitational forces, the star managed to escape, sparking interest among researchers. The first clue came in the form of a flare, a sudden burst of light signaling the star’s first brush with destruction. Astronomers were surprised when, about 700 days later, a second flare appeared, nearly identical to the first.

The phenomenon was officially named AT 2022dbl, and the team behind the discovery was quick to dismiss the possibility that two different stars were involved. Instead, they concluded that the flares were caused by the same star enduring two separate “bites” from the black hole.

What Are Tidal Disruption Events (TDEs)?

To understand the significance of this discovery, it’s important to know about tidal disruption events (TDEs), a phenomenon that occurs when a star ventures too close to a supermassive black hole. Black holes, which reside at the centers of most large galaxies, have such strong gravitational pulls that anything that crosses a certain threshold gets pulled apart.

As a star gets too close, the black hole’s gravity stretches and tears it apart in a process known as spaghettification. Some of the star’s material falls into the black hole, while the rest is flung out into space, often producing spectacular flares of light.

For years, scientists have observed TDEs, but these events have typically been seen as one-time occurrences, with stars destroyed in a single dramatic event. The flares that follow such disruptions can last weeks to months, illuminating the region around the black hole. But recently, some TDEs have exhibited behavior that didn’t quite match expectations.

A Star’s Return: What’s Next?

AT 2022dbl raises the possibility that not all TDEs result in the complete destruction of the star. Instead, it suggests that some black holes may prefer a slower, more drawn-out “meal” rather than immediately consuming their prey. If this star survived its second encounter, it could return for a third round of flares, continuing the cosmic spectacle.

Researchers now eagerly await the next flare, which they expect in early 2026. If a third flare appears, it would confirm the idea that the star wasn’t fully destroyed during its second encounter, leading to a reevaluation of the nature of tidal disruption events.

However, if no flare appears, it would indicate that the star met its end during the second round, though the similarities between the first two flares would suggest that partial and full disruptions might look the same. This would provide strong evidence that not all TDE flares are caused by total stellar destruction, a discovery that could change how scientists interpret these events.

As researcher Iair Arcavi from Tel Aviv University notes, “If we see a third flare, it means that the second one was also the partial disruption of the star.” The research team is now working to determine whether AT 2022dbl is part of a much longer cosmic performance.