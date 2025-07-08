Sports Health Expert Debunks a 60-Year-Old Myth: Doing It Every Day Is Not Necessarily a Guarantee of Good Health

If you’ve ever purchased a fitness tracker or been on a health kick, chances are you’ve encountered the recommendation to walk 10,000 steps a day. It’s become a fitness benchmark, widely endorsed by health experts, devices, and apps alike. But is it actually necessary for good health? Despite being deeply ingrained in popular culture, the 10,000-steps rule might not be as critical as it seems. Recent findings have challenged this conventional wisdom, with experts suggesting that walking less—when done correctly—can still deliver significant health benefits.

The Origins of the 10,000-Steps Myth

Believe it or not, the 10,000-steps figure didn’t come from extensive scientific research but rather a clever marketing strategy. In the 1960s, a Japanese company introduced a pedometer called the “manpo-kei,” which roughly translates to “10,000 steps meter.” This number wasn’t backed by any health studies but was used as a simple, catchy goal to encourage people to move more.

The company’s marketing campaign was highly effective, and it helped embed the 10,000-step idea into public health narratives worldwide. Today, the recommendation still persists despite the lack of hard evidence proving that it’s the magic number for good health.

Walking: A Healthier Habit Than We Think

Despite its origins, walking does indeed have significant health benefits—whether you reach 10,000 steps or not. Health experts, including sports physician Christian Daulouède from Bordeaux, are now emphasizing that the true benefits of walking come from its intensity rather than the sheer number of steps.

Daulouède points out that a brisk 4-kilometer walk is likely to be more beneficial for cardiovascular health than a leisurely stroll over 7 kilometers. “10,000 steps without a fast pace is not the same as 10,000 steps with brisk walking,” Daulouède explains. The emphasis, he argues, should be on the quality of the walk, not the quantity of steps.

The Real Health Benefits of Walking

Walking isn’t just a low-impact workout; it’s a powerful tool for both physical and mental well-being. Experts, like certified personal trainer Natalya Vasquez, note that walking can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Studies have even shown that walking 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day may be enough to lower the risk of these conditions significantly. Additionally, walking promotes muscle strength, particularly in the lower body, and can alleviate issues like lower back pain.

Another crucial benefit of walking is its positive impact on mental health. Walking regularly can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. The act of walking releases endorphins and serotonin, hormones known to improve mood and overall emotional well-being. Whether it’s a brisk walk in the park or a stroll around the block, walking provides an easy, accessible way to boost mental health.

How Many Steps Should You Really Aim For?

While 10,000 steps might seem like the go-to goal, research suggests that a lower target can still be incredibly effective. A 2023 study from the University of Granada found that walking 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day offers a sweet spot for improving health outcomes, particularly for reducing the risk of premature death and chronic disease. For those currently sedentary or beginning their fitness journey, experts recommend gradually increasing your daily steps by 2,000 to 3,000 at a time, allowing your body to adjust.

Notably, your walking pace plays a pivotal role in how beneficial your walk is. Vasquez explains that the faster you walk, the more intense the exercise becomes, thereby boosting your cardiovascular health. In fact, walking briskly can be as effective as engaging in moderate to high-intensity cardio exercise. The goal should be to find a sustainable, consistent routine that suits your physical ability and lifestyle—rather than obsessing over hitting a specific step count.