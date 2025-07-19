Spacex Successfully Launches 24 Starlink Satellites In Thursday Night Mission

On the evening of July 18, 2025, SpaceX successfully launched 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit, further expanding its rapidly growing satellite network. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:52 p.m. local time (11:52 p.m. EDT or 0352 GMT on July 19). The mission marks another significant achievement in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to provide broadband internet globally through its ever-expanding constellation of satellites.

A Smooth Launch and Successful Deployment

The launch proceeded flawlessly, with the Falcon 9’s upper stage deploying the Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit just nine minutes into the flight. Everything went according to plan, and the satellites were set to reach their designated orbital positions an hour later.

One of the mission’s key highlights was the Falcon 9’s first stage, which completed its 14th successful mission, showcasing the reliability and cost-effectiveness of SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology. After completing its role in the launch, the first stage returned to Earth and landed on the autonomous droneship “Of Course I Still Love You”, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Falcon 9 launches 24 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/57IRErhmHN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 19, 2025

Starlink’s Expanding Reach

With this latest launch, the Starlink network now includes more than 7,965 active satellites out of the 9,200+ satellites SpaceX has deployed since 2019. The network continues to grow, offering broadband internet access to regions where traditional connectivity options are either unavailable or too costly to implement.

In addition to providing reliable internet to remote areas, Starlink also offers direct-to-cell services, allowing mobile phones to connect to the network even in regions lacking traditional cell tower coverage. As SpaceX deploys more satellites, this service will reach even more parts of the world, further extending its benefits.

SpaceX’s Ambitious Launch Goals

This mission also marked SpaceX’s 88th Falcon 9 launch of 2025, continuing its rapid launch cadence. It was also the 516th completed mission for the company, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space industry. With more launches scheduled in the coming months, SpaceX remains focused on achieving its goals of expanding its satellite network and advancing space exploration technologies.

With the continued success of the Falcon 9 rocket and its expanding satellite network, SpaceX is poised to revolutionize internet access on a global scale.



