South Korea Just Announced a Moon Base — and Set a Surprising Deadline

South Korea has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to build a permanent base on the Moon by the year 2045, as part of a bold expansion of its national space program. The announcement, reported by The Korea Times, came during a hearing at the National Research Foundation of Korea in Daejeon, where the newly formed Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) presented its long-term exploration strategy.

Five Pillars Shaping South Korea’s Deep Space Ambitions

According to The Korea Times, KASA’s exploration roadmap centers around five core mission areas: low Earth orbit, microgravity research, lunar exploration, and solar and space science initiatives. Among these, the Moon stands out as the top priority, with a multi-phase strategy focused on achieving a robotic lunar landing by 2032, followed by the development of a more advanced lander for 2040. This would ultimately support the creation of a “lunar economic base” just five years later, marking a major leap for South Korea’s presence in space.

Established only in 2023, KASA has moved rapidly to define its role in the global space race. Its goals include developing indigenous lunar landing and rover technology, as well as systems to extract and utilize resources found on the Moon, such as water ice. These materials could support life and provide the fuel necessary for extended missions beyond lunar orbit.

Groundwork Already Underway With Real-world Rover Tests

Progress toward these goals is not just theoretical. The Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources recently tested prototype lunar rovers in a decommissioned coal mine, simulating conditions they might face during space mining missions on the Moon. These tests reflect the country’s intention to move swiftly from planning to deployment, especially in areas like resource extraction technology that could be essential to sustaining a lunar base.

This is not South Korea’s first step toward the Moon. In August 2022, it launched its first lunar orbiter, named Danuri (officially the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Danuri entered lunar orbit four months later and continues to operate, collecting valuable data through its scientific instruments. This mission marked South Korea’s debut in deep space exploration and helped validate technologies crucial for future landings.

South Korea is not particularly known for its space sector.



But even they want a Moon base of their own. And they want to build it by 2045.



Ambitious to say the least. https://t.co/jdmtfDjRaK pic.twitter.com/Pm19cpLTt1 — A. Pettit (@PettitFrontier) July 20, 2025

Moon Race Gains Momentum As Global Players Set Timelines

South Korea’s moon base vision adds to a growing list of nations eyeing long-term lunar habitation. The United States, through NASA’s Artemis program, plans to establish permanent outposts on the Moon within the next decade. China has joined forces with Russia and other countries to pursue similar objectives, while India has also announced intentions to build its own moon base by 2047.

Beyond its immediate lunar objectives, KASA is setting its sights even farther. The agency aims to achieve South Korea’s first Mars landing by 2045, expanding its reach deeper into the solar system. This goal, paired with its lunar ambitions, reflects a growing determination to position South Korea as a serious contender in the next era of space exploration.