Snow Falls on World’s Driest Desert: A Stunning Rare Event Captured by NASA’s Satellite

On June 25, 2025, an extraordinary sight unfolded over the Atacama Desert, the driest place on Earth. A rare snowfall blanketed the region, an event so rare that meteorologists confirmed it was the first snowfall in over a decade. The image of the snow-dusted landscape was captured by NASA’s Terra satellite, which offered a stunning view of the Atacama’s high plains, including the Altiplano and Chajnantor Plateau. This event is of particular interest to scientists, given the desert’s geography, which is influenced by the rain shadow effect of the Chilean Andes mountain range. The snowstorm brought moisture to a region normally devoid of it, leaving many in awe of the dramatic shift in weather patterns.

What Makes the Atacama Desert So Dry?

The Atacama Desert, located between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific coast of Chile, is often considered the driest desert in the world. Its extreme aridity is a result of several factors, most notably the rain shadow effect created by the Andes. As moist air from the Pacific Ocean rises over the mountain range, it cools and loses much of its moisture in the form of rain or snow. By the time the air descends into the Atacama, it is devoid of moisture, creating a dry, almost lifeless landscape.

Another significant contributor to the desert’s dryness is the Humboldt Current, which brings cold waters up from the southern ocean along the Chilean coast. This cold current suppresses the formation of rainclouds, leaving the region with very little rainfall annually. As a result, the Atacama is a place where even the slightest hint of moisture—like the recent snowfall—becomes a spectacle.

The Impact of the Snowstorm on Local Telescopes

The recent snowstorm did not only affect the landscape; it also had an immediate impact on scientific research. The Atacama Desert is home to several high-altitude telescopes, most notably the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope. These observatories are critical for the study of the universe, particularly in the field of radio astronomy.

While higher-altitude telescopes like SOAR received minimal snow, the lower-altitude ALMA observatory saw significant snowfall. The snow accumulation forced the observatory into “survival mode,” temporarily halting its scientific operations. This disruption highlights the delicate balance between cutting-edge scientific research and the unpredictable forces of nature, underscoring the vulnerability of high-altitude instruments to even the rarest environmental changes.

Understanding the Meteorological Phenomenon Behind the Snowfall

The snowfall in the Atacama Desert was the result of a cold-based cyclone that penetrated an otherwise dry region. Cold-based cyclones are low-pressure systems that are capable of bringing precipitation in the form of snow or rain to areas that rarely experience such weather. Meteorologists have noted that such cyclones are uncommon in the Atacama but can occur under certain atmospheric conditions.

These cyclones, when they form, have a significant cooling effect on the atmosphere, causing moisture to condense and fall as snow. The fact that this snowstorm occurred in the Atacama Desert speaks to the dynamic nature of Earth’s weather systems and the possibility of more unpredictable weather events due to climate change. While the region rarely experiences such storms, this event serves as a reminder of the potential for rare and extreme weather events, even in the most arid of environments.

The Role of Satellites in Monitoring Earth’s Extreme Weather

The snowstorm in the Atacama Desert was documented by NASA’s MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument, which is aboard the Terra satellite. This satellite plays a crucial role in observing Earth’s surface from low Earth orbit, providing real-time data about weather events, vegetation changes, and land surface temperatures. The MODIS images captured by the satellite offered an invaluable perspective of how the snowstorm impacted the desert, showing the stark contrast between the snow-dusted plains and the normally dry, barren landscape.

Satellites like Terra are essential for monitoring not just extreme weather events but also the long-term changes in Earth’s climate. Their data help scientists track the effects of global warming, including changes in precipitation patterns, temperature shifts, and the occurrence of rare weather events like this snowfall in the Atacama.