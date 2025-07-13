Ancient Humans Brought to Life—See the 3D Faces of the ‘Hobbit,’ Neanderthal, and More

A groundbreaking new documentary series titled Human is set to bring the ancient past of our evolutionary relatives to life in stunning detail. Using hyper-realistic 3D facial reconstructions, the documentary reveals the features of three early human species: Homo floresiensis (often called the “hobbit”), Homo erectus, and Neanderthals.

Bringing Prehistoric Humans to Life

The remarkable 3D models featured in the Human series are the result of extensive research and cutting-edge technology. Developed by a team of scientists and artists, these models are based on the fossil records of ancient species that once roamed Earth alongside our ancestors.

According to Ella Al-Shamahi, a paleoanthropologist and presenter of the series, “These are the most scientifically accurate collection of hyper-real 3D models of human species ever put on TV that we know of.” The documentary will explore the evolution of humanity over the past 300,000 years, tracing our journey from Africa across the globe.

Credit: BBC Studios

A Deep Dive into Ancient Human Species

The Human series features three of the most significant species in human evolution: Homo erectus, Homo floresiensis, and Neanderthals. Homo erectus, who lived between 1.89 million and 110,000 years ago, is one of the first human species to have fully adapted to upright walking. This species is also believed to have been the first to use fire.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the reconstructions is the model of Homo floresiensis, a small-bodied human species nicknamed “the hobbit” due to its diminutive size. Standing only about 3.5 feet tall, these humans lived on the Indonesian island of Flores as recently as 50,000 years ago. Despite their small stature, Homo floresiensis is known to have used tools.

The Neanderthal model, which features a light skin tone, is another significant highlight of the series. Neanderthals, who lived in Eurasia and the Middle East, were fully adapted to cold climates and are believed to have had a robust body structure. The light skin tone in the model is supported by genetic evidence that suggests Neanderthals had genes associated with pigmentation that helped them produce vitamin D in environments with low sunlight levels.

Behind the Scenes of the 3D Modeling Process

Creating these lifelike models required a sophisticated and highly detailed process. Hundreds of cameras were used to take photographs of actors whose body shapes closely resembled those of ancient humans. These images were digitally stitched together to form accurate 3D models. The next step involved adapting these models to reflect the unique anatomical features of each ancient species. Scientific consultants working with the production team ensured that every detail, from facial features to body proportions, was based on the latest fossil evidence.

Once the basic models were created, the team worked to refine them further by determining the skin and eye color of each species. For instance, Neanderthals are shown with a light skin tone, reflecting findings from genetic studies of ancient human DNA. This choice of pigmentation aligns with the understanding that Neanderthals, living in high-latitude environments, would have developed skin that helped them absorb more sunlight and produce vitamin D.

Credit: BBC Studios

A Groundbreaking Reveal You Can’t Miss!

Viewers will be taken on a journey through the diverse climates and challenges our ancestors faced as they adapted to the rapidly changing world around them. Along with the detailed 3D models, the documentary will introduce audiences to the places where these species lived and the extraordinary animals they hunted.

The series will air in the UK starting July 14 on BBC Two and will be available for streaming through BBC iPlayer. For U.S. audiences, it will debut on PBS on September 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. It will also be available to stream on PBS’s website and app.