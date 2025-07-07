Scientists Just Solved a 40-Year-Old Mystery with a Weird-Looking Pyramid

A team of researchers has successfully built a strange four-faced pyramid named Bille that always lands on the same face—no matter how it’s thrown. This physical object, officially classified as a monostable tetrahedron, confirms a mathematical theory proposed over 40 years ago by renowned British mathematician John Conway.

Solving Geometry’s Hardest Balancing Act

The pyramid‘s defining feature is its single stable equilibrium point, meaning it can rest in only one position and will always flip back to that same position when disturbed. According to the research, Bille is the first known object of its kind. Built using lightweight carbon fiber for the frame and tungsten carbide—a metal twice as heavy as steel—for its base, the structure achieves an almost miraculous balance between mass and shape.

The concept originated with Conway, who theorized that a tetrahedron with asymmetrically distributed weight could always land on the same side. He later abandoned the idea, citing issues related to angular momentum, much like how a car can get over a bump if it’s already moving but might struggle from a standstill. Nonetheless, mathematicians like Robert Dawson remained intrigued. In the 1980s, Dawson came close to proving the idea using lead foil and bamboo sticks, but couldn’t fully eliminate the need for external forces to stabilize the shape.

Building Bille: The Perfect Blend Of Math And Engineering

The breakthrough came three years ago when Hungarian mathematician Gábor Domokos and his student Gergő Almádi at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics contacted Dawson to revisit the problem. Domokos, already known for discovering the gömböc—a monostable object with two balance points—described the tetrahedron challenge as the “most difficult problem, the highest category” due to its sharp corners and small surface angles.

Almádi led the design of the object, calculating an intricate balance of light and heavy materials. He used carbon tubes to create an ultra-light skeleton, while the base was constructed from a highly dense alloy. Every component had to be measured and aligned with precision, including the shape and density of the glue used in assembly. At one point, an unintended “very small glob of glue” caused the object to land inconsistently. Removing this imperfection led to perfect behavior—the tetrahedron landed on the same face every time.

Domokos emphasized that building Bille required more than mathematical modeling. “They were all part of the creation process—the geometry, engineering, and technological design. They all needed to click,” he said. A second version of Bille was later built, further proving its reliability, although replicating the object remains extremely difficult without the original data.

Credit: Gábor Domokos

From Lunar Landers To Insulin Capsules

The development of Bille might offer insights for engineering applications, especially in spaceflight, where self-righting mechanisms can make the difference between mission success and failure. Earlier this year, the Athena mission by Intuitive Machines suffered a botched landing after the spacecraft toppled to its side—an event that might have been prevented with a structure like Bille.

Domokos also drew a connection to the unexpected real-world uses of the gömböc. Its geometric design inspired researchers at MIT, Harvard, and pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to design a self-righting insulin capsule, which positions itself properly inside the human stomach—eliminating the need for needles.

Reflecting on the journey, Domokos noted how objects like gömböc and Bille serve not only as mathematical milestones but also as springboards for innovation. “Gömböc taught me that physical objects are crucial—there are many bright people out there who are not mathematically minded, but they can look at something, and it will reflect in their minds many other things,” he concluded.