Scientists Reveal A Bizarre Gravity Hole Beneath the Indian Ocean: Its Origins Are More Alarming Than Expected

A recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters has uncovered new insights into one of Earth’s most puzzling anomalies—a massive gravity hole beneath the Indian Ocean. The phenomenon, known as the Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL), has baffled scientists for years. This anomaly causes the ocean’s surface to dip 106 meters lower than the surrounding areas, with gravity weaker here than anywhere else on Earth. Now, new research suggests that mantle convection processes, some 140 million years in the making, might hold the key to understanding this gravity mystery.

A Deep Dive into Earth’s Gravity Puzzle

Earth’s surface, as seen from space, seems smooth and uniform. But beneath that seemingly serene surface lies a far more complicated structure. Variations in Earth’s gravity, such as the IOGL, reveal that mass distribution beneath the surface is far from even. These variations—known as geoid anomalies—are responsible for fluctuations in sea level and gravity across different regions of the planet.

The IOGL stands as the lowest gravity anomaly on Earth. Scientists have long struggled to explain its origin. Earlier theories suggested that it might be linked to tectonic processes, such as the subduction of oceanic plates into the mantle. However, new computer simulations and seismic data have shifted the narrative, offering a more detailed explanation. According to the study, the anomaly could be traced back to ancient mantle convection processes, beginning around 140 million years ago.

The researchers discovered that ‘low-density anomalies’—the presence of lighter materials in the upper to mid-mantle beneath the IOGL—caused the gravity low in this region. CREDIT: International Centre for Global Earth Models / Wikimedia, CC BY 4.0

The African Superplume: Key to Understanding IOGL

One of the most intriguing aspects of the new research is the role of the African superplume—an immense upwelling of hot material from the Earth’s deep mantle. The study proposes that the IOGL is tied to this superplume, specifically to the presence of lighter, hotter material rising from the mantle beneath the Indian Ocean. This material is thought to stretch from depths of 300 to nearly 900 kilometers beneath the ocean floor, creating a mass deficit in the mantle that causes gravity to weaken at the surface.

The African superplume, which extends eastward into the mantle beneath the Indian Ocean, has been shown to play a significant role in shaping this anomaly. The research suggests that the material from the superplume, which is less dense than the surrounding rock, rises toward the surface, disrupting the local gravity field and leading to the formation of the IOGL.

How Plate Movements Shaped the Anomaly

The story of the IOGL’s formation is also closely tied to the tectonic history of the Indian Ocean. About 140 million years ago, India was separated from Asia by a vast ocean. Over millions of years, as India drifted northward, the oceanic plates beneath it began to sink into the mantle. This subduction process, combined with the mantle plumes rising from the African superplume, gradually shaped the region’s geological landscape and led to the creation of the IOGL.

The study’s findings suggest that the tectonic shift caused by the closure of the ancient Tethys Ocean, along with the dynamic forces of the African superplume, played a crucial role in the formation of this unique gravity anomaly. The simulations used in the research track mantle activity over millions of years, revealing how plate movements and mantle convection influenced the formation of the IOGL.

(a) Observed geoid plotted relative to the equilibrium shape of the Earth after Nakiboglu (2010). Evolution of (b) non-dimensionalized temperature in the top 100 km and (c) geoid anomalies from 140 Ma till the present day in Case 1. Black arrows over the temperature maps denote plate motion vectors. The regional Indian Ocean geoid low correlation with the observed geoid is shown on the top right of the bottom figure.

As scientists continue to study the forces at work beneath the Indian Ocean, this new research helps refine our understanding of how Earth’s mantle evolves over time—and how these deep processes impact the planet’s gravity and surface features.