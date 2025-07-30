Century-Old Mystery Solved: What Scientists Just Learned from the 1918 Spanish Flu Virus

A groundbreaking study by researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich has unlocked one of the most significant viral mysteries of the 20th century. By decoding the genome of the 1918 influenza virus, the very strain responsible for the deadly Spanish Flu pandemic, the scientists have shed new light on how the virus evolved and adapted to humans.

New Insight into the 1918 Pandemic Virus

The 1918 influenza pandemic, also known as the “Spanish flu,” claimed between 20 to 100 million lives globally. Despite its profound impact, scientists have long been uncertain about how the virus mutated during the pandemic and adapted to human hosts. This study, led by Verena Schünemann, a paleogeneticist at the University of Basel, represents a major breakthrough in understanding these evolutionary processes.

Using a preserved viral sample from a formalin-fixed specimen, the researchers decoded the genome of the virus responsible for the 1918-1920 pandemic. This ancient strain had been frozen in time for over a century in the Medical Collection of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Zurich. By analyzing the viral RNA, the team discovered that the virus had already developed critical adaptations to human hosts at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Key Mutations in the Virus’s Genome

One of the most significant revelations of this study was the discovery of three key mutations in the Swiss strain of the 1918 virus. According to Schünemann, “This is the first time we’ve had access to an influenza genome from the 1918-1920 pandemic in Switzerland. It opens up new insights into the dynamics of how the virus adapted in Europe at the start of the pandemic.”

The study showed that two of these mutations made the virus more resistant to a key antiviral component of the human immune system. This immunity barrier helps prevent the transmission of avian-like flu viruses, which typically jump from animals to humans. The third mutation involved a protein in the virus’s membrane that enhanced its ability to bind to receptors in human cells.

Revolutionary Methods for Decoding Ancient Viruses

Unlike adenoviruses, which contain stable DNA, influenza viruses use RNA, a more fragile genetic material that degrades quickly over time. As a result, scientists have struggled to study ancient strains of the virus, as the RNA is typically difficult to recover. To tackle this problem, the team developed a new method to extract ancient RNA from preserved tissues more efficiently.

Christian Urban, the first author of the study from the University of Zurich, explained that “Ancient RNA is only preserved over long periods under very specific conditions. That’s why we developed a new method to improve our ability to recover ancient RNA fragments from such specimens.”

Using Historical Collections to Understand Future Pandemics

The research team worked in collaboration with UZH’s Medical Collection and the Berlin Museum of Medical History at Charité University Hospital. Frank Rühli, co-author and head of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at UZH, emphasized the importance of these medical collections, stating, “Medical collections are an invaluable archive for reconstructing ancient RNA virus genomes. However, the potential of these specimens remains underused.”

This study, while focused on the past, holds immense potential for the future. By understanding how viruses like the Spanish flu evolved and adapted to humans, researchers can develop more effective models to predict and manage future pandemics. Verena Schünemann noted, “A better understanding of the dynamics of how viruses adapt to humans during a pandemic over a long period of time enables us to develop models for future pandemics.”