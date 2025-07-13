Scientists Injected 40,000-Year-Old Human DNA into Mice: What Emerged Has Left Everyone Speechless

In a stunning new study, geneticists in Japan have revealed how injecting a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal gene into mice has led to profound changes in their skeletal structure. This experiment, conducted using state-of-the-art gene-editing technology, has uncovered physical traits that echo long-extinct human ancestors, offering a glimpse into the evolution of our species.

Scientists Revive Neanderthal Traits in Mice

In a lab at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, a team led by Dr. Ako Agata and Dr. Tadashi Nomura has used CRISPR technology to insert a single gene variant into laboratory mice. The gene, GLI3, is known to be present in Neanderthals and Denisovans, archaic human relatives that lived tens of thousands of years ago. The experiment, published in the journal BioRxiv, aimed to understand how ancient genetic variants contributed to skeletal differences between early humans and modern Homo sapiens.

The specific variant injected into the mice was R1537C—a mutation found in the GLI3 gene that influences bone and organ development during embryonic growth. Scientists hoped to see how this mutation might mirror skeletal features observed in Neanderthal fossils, such as broad rib cages, elongated skulls, and prominent brow ridges.

Mice Exhibit Unprecedented Skeletal Changes

The results were immediate and striking. The genetically modified mice began developing physical features reminiscent of Neanderthal anatomy. Some of the mice displayed broader crania, while others showed signs of scoliosis-like spinal curvature and rib abnormalities. These alterations echoed skeletal traits typically associated with Neanderthal remains, such as wider rib cages and stronger rib torsion, which have been noted in fossil records.

This experiment represents one of the clearest demonstrations yet of how specific ancient genes can influence skeletal morphology, shedding light on the biological differences that separated early human species from modern humans. The modified mice exhibited these traits without suffering from the severe developmental issues usually associated with gene mutations, suggesting that the R1537C variant had a subtler influence on the mice’s development.

Neanderthal Genes Still Persist in Modern Humans

Remarkably, the R1537C mutation isn’t confined to ancient history. It still exists in small portions of the modern human population, particularly among non-African groups. According to data from the 1000 Genomes Project, the variant is present in 3.7% to 7.7% of European populations, with lower frequencies in African populations.

This discovery implies that certain Neanderthal traits may still be shaping human biology today, even though these early humans went extinct over 40,000 years ago. The study highlights how genetic remnants of these ancient hominins continue to persist in modern genomes and may influence traits such as bone development or even susceptibility to specific conditions.

Examining the Impact of Ancient Genetic Variants

The researchers are also exploring how this ancient gene variant interacts with the broader genetic background of modern humans. The study indicates that Neanderthals might have experienced relaxed constraints in their developmental processes, allowing mutations like R1537C to persist and even contribute to distinctive skeletal features. This finding could explain why some Neanderthal traits are still visible in present-day human populations.

While the modified mice did not exhibit more severe deformities commonly associated with GLI3 mutations—such as polydactyly or abnormal limb development—researchers observed subtle, yet significant changes in how the gene regulated developmental processes. This suggests that ancient hominin variants, though contributing to species-specific traits, may have been crucial in shaping both extinct and living human bodies.