Scientists Discover ‘Ice Cube’ Clouds That Shouldn’t Exist – And They Hint at a Recent Black Hole Explosion

Two of the most perplexing structures in the universe have just become even more mysterious. Researchers studying the Milky Way’s center have discovered unexpected cold hydrogen clouds nestled inside the Fermi bubbles, massive regions of superheated plasma that have been gushing from the galaxy’s core for millions of years. The existence of these cold clouds, which are larger than our solar system, presents a puzzling mystery because they should not have been able to survive in such an extreme environment.

Fermi Bubbles: A Cosmic Enigma

The Fermi bubbles, discovered in 2010 by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, are colossal structures that extend 25,000 light-years above and below the galactic center. These bubbles are not visible in ordinary light but can be detected in gamma-rays. Together, they span an impressive 50,000 light-years, making them half as tall as the Milky Way itself. The plasma within these bubbles reaches temperatures over a million kelvins, or nearly 2 million degrees Fahrenheit, suggesting that they were created by an ancient and violent explosion originating from the galaxy’s central black hole.

Scientists believe that the Fermi bubbles were the result of massive jets of matter ejected from the black hole, flinging material outward into space. These jets scooped up surrounding matter, and over millions of years, they expanded into the enormous bubbles that we observe today.

The Ice Cube Clouds: Defying Expectations

What makes this discovery so intriguing is the presence of giant clouds of cold hydrogen gas within these extremely hot bubbles. These clouds, which range from 13 to 91 light-years across, are much larger than our solar system. Their survival in such a hot, chaotic environment defies expectations. Cold hydrogen clouds should have evaporated long ago in the Fermi bubbles, so their existence raises significant questions about the conditions surrounding their formation and longevity.

According to Rongmon Bordoloi, the lead study author and associate professor at North Carolina State University, these clouds may be remnants of much larger structures that were expelled from the galaxy’s center millions of years ago.

Bordoloi likens their survival to dropping an ice cube into boiling water—while a small cube melts quickly, a larger one can survive much longer. This comparison suggests that the clouds were once much larger but have since been eroded by the galactic wind, which continues to shape the bubbles today.

The Black Hole Eruption Timeline

The discovery of these clouds has significant implications for our understanding of the Milky Way‘s central black hole. Bordoloi and his team suggest that the cold hydrogen clouds offer a unique “clock” for dating the eruption of the black hole. Since these clouds should not have survived for millions of years, their continued existence suggests that the last eruption of the black hole occurred much more recently than previously thought—just a few million years ago. In cosmic terms, that’s a blink of an eye.

This revelation narrows down the age of the Fermi bubbles, offering new insights into the periodic and violent outbursts of the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. It also hints that these outbursts might occur more sporadically than previously believed, with the black hole’s violent activity much more recent than expected.