Scientists Just Found a Way to Grow Algae on Mars

Researchers at Harvard University have made an exciting discovery that could change the future of space colonization. In an innovative experiment, scientists have successfully grown green algae in conditions similar to those found on Mars.

Growing Algae in Mars-Like Conditions

In a recent study published in Science Advances, a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) demonstrated that algae can thrive in an atmosphere that closely mimics that of Mars. Led by Robin Wordsworth, a professor of environmental science and engineering, the team created a habitat using bioplastics to cultivate the algae under extremely low-pressure conditions.

Mars’ atmosphere is over 100 times thinner than Earth’s, making it nearly impossible for liquid water to exist. Yet, by constructing a 3D-printed chamber from polylactic acid, a type of bioplastic, the team was able to simulate a stable environment. This chamber blocked harmful UV radiation while allowing enough light through to support photosynthesis, a critical process for algae growth. Inside the bioplastic habitat, the team maintained an atmospheric pressure of 600 Pascals, which closely resembles the conditions on Mars.

Credit: Wordsworth Group / Harvard SEAS

Bioplastics and Sustainable Space Habitats

This experiment is not just a scientific curiosity. It marks a potential shift in how humanity could build sustainable habitats on Mars and beyond. Robin Wordsworth explains, “If you have a habitat that is composed of bioplastic, and it grows algae within it, that algae could produce more bioplastic. So you start to have a closed-loop system that can sustain itself and even grow through time.”

These bioplastic habitats could offer a biological alternative to traditional industrial materials, which are costly to transport across vast distances. By relying on locally sourced biological materials, such as algae, researchers envision a future where space habitats might be self-sustaining and more environmentally friendly, reducing the need for constant resupply missions from Earth.

The Potential of Algae for Space Colonization

The algae chosen for this experiment, Dunaliella tertiolecta, is a species known for its ability to survive extreme conditions. This hardiness made it a perfect candidate for the experiment. However, it wasn’t just about growing algae in a low-pressure environment. The team’s success in maintaining water stability under Mars-like conditions demonstrated that it may be possible to create stable environments where liquid water could persist — a key ingredient for human survival on the Red Planet.

Credit: Wordsworth Group / Harvard SEAS

Beyond Mars, the team is also working on adapting this research for other space missions. Next, the researchers plan to test their bioplastic habitats in vacuum conditions, which would be relevant for lunar bases or deep-space exploration. They are also designing a closed-loop system to ensure that these habitats could function independently, without needing to rely on external resources.