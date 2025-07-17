Scientists Discover Why the Southern Jet Stream Is Moving

The Southern Hemisphere’s eddy-driven jet (EDJ), a critical force shaping weather patterns across South America, Southern Africa, Australia, and Oceania, is undergoing significant changes. This fast-moving belt of westerly winds has been shifting southward and blowing with greater intensity, affecting climate systems in profound ways. Recent research has traced about half of this shift directly to global warming, while other climate drivers also play a role.

Forces Behind the Jet Stream’s Shifting Patterns

Scientists have long observed changes in the Southern Hemisphere’s wind patterns, particularly within the EDJ. Recent studies have confirmed two major trends: an increase in the wind speeds of the jet stream and a steady shift of its core latitude toward the South Pole. To understand why these changes are occurring, researchers at the Institute for Meteorology at Leipzig University, led by Julia Mindlin, turned to causal inference models. This statistical framework allowed them to isolate the individual drivers behind these shifts, even when those drivers overlap.

According to Mindlin and her colleagues, roughly 50% of the observed poleward movement of the jet is directly attributable to global warming. The other half is the result of several other interconnected climate changes.

These influences are themselves partly driven by human activity, though some remain harder to pinpoint.“The findings show how complex the jet stream’s reaction to climate change is, especially in terms of how rapidly the winds are strengthening,” Mindlin remarked.

Climate Models for Short-Term Forecasting

The research team did more than just identify the drivers of the jet stream shift; they also focused on how these findings could improve climate forecasts. Traditional climate models often focus on long-term predictions, but the current research emphasizes the need for more accurate short-term projections. These forecasts are essential for decision-makers in industries such as agriculture, water management, wildfire preparedness, and infrastructure planning.

By comparing existing models to observed behavior of the EDJ, the researchers were able to filter out inaccurate simulations and focus on those that most closely mirrored real-world data. This approach, which weighted models based on their ability to capture key characteristics of the jet stream, narrowed the range of expected changes over the next decade. “The methods we suggest can be used to improve climate predictions for the next ten years,” Mindlin said.

What the Shifting Jet Stream Means for the Southern Hemisphere

As the EDJ moves farther south, its influence on weather patterns shifts as well. Regions on the equatorward side of the jet stream may experience fewer frontal systems, leading to drier summers and a higher risk of droughts. Meanwhile, areas closer to the pole will likely face more intense storms, stronger winds, and changes to ocean currents and marine ecosystems.

For instance, the increased wind speeds could exacerbate conditions in regions such as southern Australia, where crop yields are highly sensitive to climate fluctuations. The changes also affect water availability in places like Chile and Argentina, where shifting jet patterns can influence reservoir inflows. Also, in Southern Africa, stronger winds could worsen fire weather conditions, posing a challenge for fire management teams.

The Role of Causal Inference in Understanding Climate Drivers

In an effort to untangle the complex web of climate factors, the researchers employed causal inference—a method that allows them to isolate the specific impact of individual climate drivers. For example, they can now ask counterfactual questions like “What would have happened if the tropical Pacific had not warmed?” This method helps separate the influence of overlapping factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions, sea surface temperature shifts, and changes in atmospheric circulation.

By integrating causal inference with a “storyline” approach, which traces climate changes as chains of cause and effect, researchers can better understand how these drivers interact. This approach helps policymakers follow the chain from global changes to local impacts, making it easier to plan for the future. As these causal-storyline methods mature, they could become a standard practice for translating global climate signals into actionable, localized risk assessments.