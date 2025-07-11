Scientists Discover Unprecedented Abyssal Predator 8,000 Meters Deep, Shaking Up Deep-Sea Ecosystems

A new discovery in one of the most remote and extreme parts of the ocean is challenging our understanding of life at incredible depths. Deep beneath the Pacific Ocean, at nearly 8,000 meters, scientists have found an organism that defies expectations. For decades, this dark and hostile environment was thought to harbor only scavengers, but recent findings suggest there is much more to the ecosystem than previously believed.

A New Predator in the Atacama Trench

The Atacama Trench, situated off the coast of Chile, is one of the deepest and least explored regions of the Pacific Ocean. It descends into darkness where temperatures remain near freezing, and pressures are immense. For many years, the creatures living in this trench were assumed to be primarily scavengers, feeding on the remains of dead organisms that sank to the ocean floor.

However, a new study, published in Systematics and Biodiversity, has rewritten this narrative. The species Dulcibella camanchaca, a crustacean measuring just under 4 centimeters, has been identified as the first active predator found at such depths. Its slender body, flexible limbs, and specialized mouth suggest that it hunts smaller organisms like amphipods, challenging the earlier assumption that the trench only hosted scavenging lifeforms.

The newly discovered crustacean Dulcibella camanchaca is the first large, active predatory amphipod from the extreme depths of Atacama Trench. Credit: Johanna Weston, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

High-Tech Exploration Reveals a Hidden Predator

This groundbreaking find was made possible by a combination of advanced technologies and a dedicated research team. In October 2023, the R/V Abate Molina vessel deployed a robotic lander to the trench, capturing Dulcibella camanchaca at 7,902 meters below the surface. Despite a malfunctioning camera that prevented real-time footage, researchers were able to use DNA sequencing and morphological analysis to confirm that the species was entirely new.

The creature’s identification as a member of a previously unknown genus reflects just how much remains to be discovered in the deep ocean. The ability to gather and analyze genetic data from such extreme depths underscores the sophistication of modern oceanographic exploration and the potential for further discoveries in this largely uncharted territory.

Dulcibella camanchaca Holotype female (MNHNCL AMP-15974). W – whole, left side. A1 – left antenna 1 zoom. A2 – left antenna 2 zoom. D – left dactylus from pereopod 5–7 zoom. U1 – left uropod 1 ventral side. U2 – left uropod 2 dorsal side. U3 – left uropod 3 dorsal side. T – telson. Credit: Systematics and Biodiversity

Gigantism and Survival in the Abyss

One of the most striking features of Dulcibella camanchaca is its size, a phenomenon known as abyssal gigantism. Creatures living at extreme depths often grow larger than their counterparts in shallower waters, although the reasons behind this are still unclear. Some researchers believe it may be an adaptive strategy to maximize energy efficiency in an environment where resources are scarce.

The presence of this predator at nearly 8,000 meters challenges previous assumptions about the structure of ecosystems at such depths. It suggests that the food webs of deep-sea trenches are far more complex than once thought, with active predators contributing to a more intricate balance than previously understood.