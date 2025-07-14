Say This Simple Phrase to ChatGPT and It Will Never Forget You!

OpenAI has introduced a major update to ChatGPT, bringing a feature that significantly changes the way users interact with the AI. The latest version of ChatGPT now includes a long-term memory function, allowing the AI to retain and recall information shared by users across multiple conversations.

Previously, ChatGPT only remembered details within a single conversation, limiting its ability to provide personalized advice beyond that interaction. With this new memory feature, ChatGPT can now act more like a personal assistant, recalling important facts or preferences to enhance future conversations.

This development brings ChatGPT closer to the role of a long-term assistant. Whether it’s tracking your progress in a fitness routine, remembering your dietary choices, or even recalling preferences for daily tasks, the new memory functionality improves the AI’s ability to assist with ongoing projects or needs. It allows the AI to adapt and provide more relevant responses based on prior discussions.

we have greatly improved memory in chatgpt–it can now reference all your past conversations!



this is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: ai systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 10, 2025

How to make ChatGPT remember your details

To take advantage of the memory feature, users must explicitly instruct ChatGPT on what information to retain. This is done through a simple phrase: “Remember that …”. This prompt is used to provide the AI with key details that users want it to recall in future interactions.

For instance, if a user follows a specific diet, they might tell ChatGPT, “Remember that I am vegetarian.” Similarly, if someone is starting a fitness regimen after a period of inactivity, they might say, “Remember that I’m starting a workout routine and I’ve been sedentary for years.” Once this information is stored, ChatGPT can recall it when relevant, tailoring its advice, meal suggestions, or fitness tips accordingly. This allows for a more fluid and personalized experience over time.

Managing and controlling ChatGPT’s memory

The memory feature is not activated by default. Users need to enable it manually by going to Settings > Personalization > Memory, where they can toggle the memory function on. After activation, ChatGPT will begin storing information provided by the user, but it also allows users to maintain control over what is stored.

In the same settings menu, users can manage the stored data by viewing, editing, or deleting specific memories. If a user wishes to remove certain details, they can do so easily. Alternatively, they can choose to clear all stored information at once, ensuring complete control over their interactions with ChatGPT. This flexibility is key to maintaining privacy while benefiting from the AI’s long-term memory.

This update marks a significant improvement in how users can engage with AI systems. The ability to make ChatGPT remember important details enhances its utility, making it more relevant and responsive over time. It also provides users with greater control over their personal data, allowing them to use the tool in a more secure and tailored manner. As AI technologies continue to evolve, the integration of long-term memory could become a standard feature in personal assistants, improving their overall functionality.