Revolutionary Satellite Data Reveals Unmatched Detail of How Oceans Absorb Carbon

New advancements in satellite technology are transforming how we understand the role oceans play in regulating carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in Earth’s atmosphere. While the oceans have long served as a critical buffer against climate change by absorbing about a quarter of human-generated CO2, their capacity to store carbon is far from uniform across the globe. Thanks to cutting-edge tools like OceanSODA-ETHZ, scientists can now observe oceanic carbon sequestration with unmatched resolution and frequency, offering a detailed view of ocean processes that were previously out of reach.

Unprecedented Satellite Data Enhances Carbon Absorption Monitoring

Historically, the global maps tracking ocean carbon absorption were limited to coarse, month-long snapshots. These maps presented an oversimplified view of a complex, dynamic process. A groundbreaking satellite-driven dataset called OceanSODA-ETHZ is changing that, with eight-day updates at a 25-kilometer resolution—over 30 times finer than earlier products. This new level of detail allows for a more accurate understanding of how carbon is absorbed, released, and shifted across the world’s oceans, painting a vivid picture of how events like storms, upwelling, and currents impact the carbon cycle.

“The increasing resolution of these global datasets is challenging because the number of direct measurements of carbon dioxide at the ocean’s surface is sparse across regions and times,” explained project co-leader Nicolas Gruber from ETH Zurich. The team behind OceanSODA-ETHZ overcame this challenge by pairing satellite data with existing measurements from ships and buoys. These satellites gather a range of information, including sea surface temperature, color, wind, and more—critical variables linked to CO2 absorption. Machine learning algorithms then processed these variables to create an accurate, high-resolution, global mosaic of ocean carbon dynamics.

Hurricanes and Carbon Release: The Surprising Role of Storms

The OceanSODA-ETHZ dataset also highlights short-term fluctuations in carbon dynamics, such as those caused by major weather events. A key example of this was presented during the ESA’s Living Planet Symposium, where an animation tracking the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season revealed how storms like Maria and Irma churning up carbon-rich waters. The animation clearly shows areas where the ocean releases CO2, with red plumes appearing under the storm’s intense winds, followed by a fade as cooler, oxygenated waters return to the surface.

“This dataset can help us separate and understand the influence of events like hurricanes, where deep water, often high in carbon, can be forced to rise to the surface,” said Jamie Shutler from the University of Exeter. These insights into ocean carbon dynamics will improve how scientists study storm impacts and allow them to predict sudden spikes in oceanic CO2 levels. Such research is critical for understanding how our atmosphere and oceans interact in the context of global warming.

Ocean Acidification: A New Era of Research

A less-discussed but equally concerning issue related to ocean carbon absorption is ocean acidification. As the oceans absorb CO2, the chemical composition of seawater shifts, lowering its pH and weakening marine ecosystems, particularly coral reefs, oysters, and plankton populations. While researchers have previously struggled with sparse data, OceanSODA-ETHZ is helping to fill this gap. By providing near-real-time maps of surface pH and carbonate ions, the new dataset allows scientists to monitor the progression of acidification caused by upwelling, rainfall, and even melting sea ice.

With this new tool, scientists can now better track how acidification hotspots are emerging.

The OceanSODA-ETHZ tool not only gives insight into historical ocean conditions going back to 1985, but it also provides a framework for future oceanographic studies. It can help inform fisheries management, coastal planning, and more accurate assessments of the global carbon budget, offering a clearer picture of the oceans’ role in mitigating climate change.