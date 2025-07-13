Unopened for Centuries: 6-Foot Egyptian Sarcophagus Found Sealed Under Stone Steps

A Greco-Roman tomb discovered beneath a hidden staircase in southern Egypt is shedding light on ancient burial customs and the layered history of the region. At the base of nine worn stone steps in the Aga Khan Mausoleum area of Aswan, archaeologists unearthed a rock-cut chamber containing an intricately decorated limestone sarcophagus measuring roughly six feet tall. The find, announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, is part of a broader excavation revealing new chapters in the funerary traditions.

Monumental Find In Aswan’s Necropolis

Led by a joint Egyptian-Italian archaeological mission—the Supreme Council of Antiquities in collaboration with the University of Milan—the discovery centers around what has been described as “one of the most architecturally impressive and well-preserved tombs unearthed to date.” The limestone coffin, elevated on a carved stone platform more than six feet underground, features vertical columns of hieroglyphic text. These inscriptions include prayers to local deities and affirm that the tomb belonged to Ka-Mesiu, a high-ranking official whose name is now being woven into the historical fabric of Aswan.

Notably, Tomb No. 38—the centerpiece of the latest dig—was designed with mudbrick benches flanking the staircase, which experts believe once supported funerary offerings. At its core lies a sarcophagus capped with an anthropoid lid, boasting a meticulously crafted human face framed by a decorative wig and painted with vivid features.

https://twitter.com/AncientEpoch/status/1942673455100444975

A Sealed Sarcophagus, Untouched For Centuries

The tomb also housed several mummified remains, including those of children, pointing to a long and complex use of the site by families over generations. As stated by Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the find offers “clear evidence of the necropolis’ continued funerary use by various social classes over a significant amount of time.” The elite were traditionally buried atop the plateau, while middle-class individuals were laid to rest along the slope near the mausoleum.

Further analysis is now underway to uncover the identities, health status, and causes of death of the deceased. These mummies will be subjected to CT scans and biological tests, opening a rare opportunity to reconstruct personal and medical histories from Egypt’s Greco-Roman period. Alongside this, researchers will dive deeper into the hieroglyphic inscriptions and accompanying artifacts, aiming to decode the religious symbolism and shifting funerary practices of the time.

A Cultural Crossroads Etched In Stone

Aswan has long been considered a hub of cultural and political exchange, and this tomb adds to the evidence. Sherif Fathy of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities noted that these tombs “not only reflect the greatness of the Pharaonic civilization but also its capacity for adaption and continuity under new administrations, such as those of the Ptolemies and the Romans.”

The tomb site may still hold more secrets. According to Mohamed Abdel-Badei, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, the plateau above the staircase harbors several large underground tombs dating back to the Ptolemaic period. Initially created for elite families, these spaces were later repurposed during the Roman era.