Rare Exploding Star Discovered by Citizen Scientists in Major Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking development, a team of astronomers, in collaboration with citizen scientists, has uncovered a new and exciting type of exploding star, GOTO0650, marking a major achievement in both the discovery of cataclysmic variable stars and the potential of citizen science. This discovery, detailed in a recent paper published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, highlights the extraordinary involvement of the public in modern astrophysics, as ordinary people played an instrumental role in identifying this rare stellar phenomenon.

The discovery of GOTO0650 was made possible through the Kilonova Seekers project, which invited volunteers to engage in a citizen science effort of identifying changes in the sky through a cosmic “spot the difference” game. The stars aligned when GOTO0650, a binary system featuring a white dwarf, was flagged by these volunteers after a dramatic increase in brightness, which was around 2,500 times greater than its previous luminosity. This rapid identification enabled professional astronomers to classify the object as a cataclysmic variable star in its rare “period bouncer” phase—a stage in which the binary system’s stars drift apart due to the loss of mass from the donor star. The discovery marks an exceptional achievement for both the Kilonova Seekers project and the field of astrophysics.

The Role of Citizen Scientists in the Discovery of GOTO0650

The role of the public in the discovery of GOTO0650 cannot be overstated. The volunteers of the Kilonova Seekers program demonstrated remarkable dedication and precision, quickly identifying the outburst of GOTO0650 in real-time. According to Tom Killestein, a researcher at the University of Warwick and co-leader of the project, the discovery represents the pinnacle of two years of hard work from the volunteers: “With over 2.8 million classifications so far, the discovery of GOTO0650 is really the pinnacle of two years of consistent hard work from our volunteers. Without the Kilonova Seekers volunteers flagging this object, rapid follow-up would not have been possible, and this object may have been missed entirely.”

This event illustrates the unique power of crowdsourced science, where individuals from around the world contribute their time and effort to advance our understanding of the cosmos. Volunteers in the project not only helped identify GOTO0650, but their quick actions allowed for follow-up observations from major space observatories like Swift and Einstein Probe, as well as amateur astronomers using their own equipment. The fast response led to the collection of valuable data that will be critical for future studies of cataclysmic variable stars and their explosive end stages.

The Exciting Echo Outbursts and Their Significance

Following its initial outburst, GOTO0650 generated excitement once again with additional flares on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, which were detected by both professional and amateur astronomers. These outbursts, known as “echo outbursts,” were significant because they provided further insight into the behavior of this unique cataclysmic variable system. These unexpected events added an additional layer of intrigue to the research and provided important clues about the star’s ongoing evolution.

For many citizen scientists involved, these observations were more than just a scientific pursuit—they became a deeply personal experience. Svetoslav Alexandrov, a Kilonova Seekers volunteer, expressed his elation at the discovery: “I literally screamed with joy when I saw that I was going to be a co-author of the research paper. I’m certain that people on the street raised their eyebrows when they saw me screaming and dancing, but I didn’t care. I knew I was a co-discoverer of something significant, and this was all that mattered.”

The excitement and personal fulfillment from such a discovery underline the growing significance of citizen science in modern astronomy. Volunteers who once saw themselves as mere participants now have the chance to make real, meaningful contributions to our understanding of the universe. As Alexandrov notes, “This discovery shows the importance of citizen science, both scientifically and personally. Even from your bed, or on the street with your cell phone, there is the possibility of making a very important discovery.”

Unraveling the Mystery of Cataclysmic Variable Stars

The discovery of GOTO0650 has also contributed to our broader understanding of cataclysmic variable stars—binary systems where a white dwarf pulls material from a companion star. This material forms an accretion disk around the white dwarf, and as the material accumulates, it eventually triggers a nuclear explosion, destroying the white dwarf in the process. The system’s behavior, especially in the “period bouncer” stage, is an area of great interest for astronomers because it could reveal new insights into the life cycle of these stellar systems.

As the two stars in such systems gradually move apart, the mass transfer rate slows down, and the system enters a more quiescent state, which can be observed through changes in brightness. GOTO0650 provides an excellent case study of this stage, thanks to the data collected by both amateur and professional astronomers. The discovery also provides more evidence that these events can be unpredictable, which makes rapid response from citizen scientists and observatories even more crucial.