Rare $160 Million Gold Treasure Unearthed After 50 Years Hidden Underground

A treasure of extraordinary value—worth an estimated $160 million—has just been uncovered after being buried underground for over fifty years. This remarkable discovery, dubbed the Traveller Collection, consists of 15,000 rare coins that were hidden from Nazi forces during World War II. The discovery is poised to reshape the world of numismatics and attract the attention of collectors and historians alike.

A Collector’s Passion Turned to Legend

The Traveller Collection began in the aftermath of the 1929 Wall Street Crash, when a European collector and his wife embarked on a mission to acquire the most rare and historically significant coins from across Europe and the Americas. Their journey spanned decades, and each coin was carefully cataloged, with the provenance of each piece meticulously recorded.

As World War II loomed and Nazi forces made their way across Europe, the collector made the decision to bury the entire collection. Fearing that the coins would be lost to the advancing war, he sealed them in cigar boxes and aluminum containers and buried them underground. The collector himself vanished into history, and the treasure was forgotten—until now.

A 50 Toman coin, which forms part of an “exceedingly rare” set of Tomans minted in Tehran and Isfahan in the late 18th and early 19th century. Credit: Flint Culture

Rediscovered and Ready for Auction

More than fifty years later, the collector’s heirs were able to recover the treasure, and the world is now preparing to witness one of the most significant numismatic auctions in history. According to CNN, The prestigious auction house Numismatica Ars Classica (NAC) will unveil the collection, with the first sale scheduled for May 20, 2025. According to Arturo Russo, NAC’s director, this will be “the most valuable numismatic collection ever to come to auction in its entirety.”

What makes this auction particularly remarkable is the rarity of the coins. Many of them haven’t been seen in over 80 years, and some were never documented in official numismatic records, adding to their historical importance and allure.

Coins of Royal Proportions

Among the treasures being unveiled is the 100 Ducat gold coin of Ferdinand III of Habsburg, minted in 1629. Weighing a hefty 348.5 grams of fine gold, this coin is one of the largest European gold coins ever struck and is valued at around $1.35 million USD. Alongside it is the 70 Ducat coin of Polish King Sigismund III, from 1621, tipping the scales at 243 grams, and valued at approximately $471,700 USD.

This five guinea of George III, dated 1777, is valued at just about $340,000 (300,000 swiss francs). Credit: Flint Culture

These coins are not merely collector’s items; they are historic relics that encapsulate the legacy of European dynasties and their political and economic influence during a time of significant upheaval. The Traveller Collection is a window into Europe’s past, capturing the essence of a time when monarchies and empires dominated the landscape.

Among the items going under the hammer is a 100 ducat gold coin of Ferdinand III of Habsburg, which was minted in 1629. Credit: Flint Culture

What’s Next for the Traveller Collection?

The first wave of the Traveller Collection will focus on British machine-struck coins, spanning the reigns of monarchs from Charles II to George VI. These coins will be on public display in April 2025 at NAC’s London office. As part of a three-year series, each auction will reveal further treasures from the collection, gradually uncovering a portfolio that stretches across over 100 global regions.

This auction is expected to draw not only high-net-worth collectors but also historians eager to study the wealth of history encapsulated in the collection. With such a diverse array of items on offer, the Traveller Collection is sure to be a milestone in numismatic auctions.