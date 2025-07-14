Are We on the Brink of Proving Jesus’ Bones Exist in America? Knights Templar Speak Out

A shocking claim has surfaced that the bones of Jesus Christ are being concealed in secret vaults across the United States. Timothy W. Hogan, a leader of a modern-day Knights Templar order, made this bold assertion during an interview on the Danny Jones Podcast. According to Hogan, the Knights Templar transported sacred relics, including the bones of Jesus.

The Mystery of the Talpiot Tomb

According to Daily Maily, Hogan’s claim traces back to the Talpiot Tomb, an archaeological site in East Jerusalem that has been the center of controversy since its discovery in 1980. The tomb contained several ossuaries, including one with an inscription that reads “Yeshua bar Yehosef,” meaning “Jesus, son of Joseph.” While the connection between the tomb and Jesus is still debated, Hogan argues that the remains found in the tomb were smuggled out during the Middle Ages and hidden in two secret vaults somewhere in the American Northwest.

Despite being dismissed by many scholars, the theory has gained attention due to the lack of definitive proof either confirming or denying the tomb’s connection to Jesus. For Hogan and his order, the bones have remained carefully guarded ever since their removal to protect them from those who might want to destroy the evidence.

The Knights Templar’s Role in Preserving the Relics

The Knights Templar, a powerful and wealthy order formed in the 12th century, were disbanded in the early 14th century after being accused of heresy by the Pope. However, Hogan’s narrative suggests that the order’s secrets did not vanish with its dissolution. He claims that the relics, including the remains of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, and John the Baptist, were carefully preserved by the Templars. Hogan suggests that these sacred items were stored in a total of seven vaults, though he believes they have since been consolidated into just two.

Hogan insists that the Templars were not trying to hide the remains, but rather to protect them from those who would destroy them, particularly the Vatican. He argues that if the bones had been handed over to the Catholic Church, they would have been concealed or erased entirely, as their existence contradicts key aspects of Christian doctrine.

DNA Testing and the Vaults’ Secrets

As for verifying the remains, Hogan remains hopeful that DNA testing will soon substantiate his claims. While the relics have not yet been subjected to genetic analysis, Hogan believes that recently uncovered bone fragments from the Talpiot Tomb” could be used to make a match, assuming everything lines up with our historical records and ship logs”. If these fragments match, the scientific community might confirm that they belong to the biblical figures Hogan claims.

Despite this, many critics argue that the lack of physical evidence and independent verification raises serious doubts about the authenticity of Hogan’s statements. Scholars and historians continue to scrutinize the Talpiot Tomb and the unproven connections to Jesus, with most dismissing the idea of the remains being moved or hidden.

The Vatican’s Alleged Interest

Adding another layer to the story, Hogan suggests that the Vatican is not only aware of these hidden relics but has made attempts to locate them. He claims that the Vatican sought to break into one of the vaults located in Istanbul in an effort to uncover and suppress the remains. Hogan argues that if the Vatican were to ever access the vaults in the United States, the relics would be destroyed, as they challenge the foundational Christian belief in the physical resurrection of Jesus.

Hogan’s claims, however, have not been substantiated by any hard evidence, and many view them as part of a long-running tradition of Knights Templar conspiracy theories. Still, Hogan’s assertions spark interest due to their implications for both religious history and modern archaeology.