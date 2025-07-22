Penn State Student Solved a 100-Year-Old Math Problem That Could Transform Wind Energy Forever

A breakthrough by Penn State student Divya Tyagi has brought new life to a century-old mathematical problem, offering a fresh solution with major implications for wind turbine design and renewable energy. Tyagi, a graduate student in aerospace engineering, has refined an equation originally introduced by British aerodynamicist Hermann Glauert, which could reshape the future of wind energy.

Revamping a 100-Year-Old Equation

In the early 1900s, Glauert’s equation was groundbreaking, designed to estimate the maximum power a wind turbine can generate. However, as Tyagi explained, “Glauert did not account for the total force and moment coefficients acting on the rotor… wind turbines must withstand that too.” These are critical forces, including downwind thrust and bending moments, that affect turbine blades. By addressing them, Tyagi’s work offers a more complete solution for designing more efficient and durable turbines.

Tyagi’s work, published in Wind Energy Science, directly addresses these gaps. “I created an addendum to Glauert’s problem which determines the optimal aerodynamic performance of a wind turbine by solving for the ideal flow conditions,” said Tyagi, explaining the core of her solution. Using advanced mathematical techniques, she built upon Glauert’s original model, making it easier to apply in practice for engineers working in the renewable energy sector.

A Solution Grounded in Mathematics

What makes Tyagi’s approach stand out is the simplicity and elegance of her solution. She used a method called the “calculus of variations,” which is often used in optimization problems. This allowed her to create a model that is not only mathematically robust but also accessible for engineers to use when designing wind turbines.

As her adviser Sven Schmitz noted, “The simplicity of Tyagi’s addendum will allow people to explore new facets of wind turbine design.” By refining Glauert’s equation to incorporate the additional forces, Tyagi has made it easier to calculate the optimal aerodynamic conditions for wind turbines. This means turbines can now be designed to withstand the physical forces they experience more efficiently, leading to more powerful and longer-lasting wind turbines.

Divya Tyagi, right, a Penn State engineering graduate student, shows her work on a century-old math problem to Sven Schmitz, a College of Engineering faculty member and Tyagi’s adviser. Credit: Kevin Sliman. All Rights Reserved.

Real-World Impact on Renewable Energy

Even a small improvement in wind turbine performance can have a significant impact on energy production. Tyagi’s model suggests that a mere 1% increase in the power coefficient—the efficiency with which a turbine converts wind into electricity—could substantially boost energy output. “A 1% improvement in power coefficient could notably increase a turbine’s energy output, potentially powering an entire neighborhood,” Tyagi said. When scaled across fleets of turbines, this small improvement could make a big difference in both energy production and the economics of wind power.

Beyond improving turbine efficiency, Tyagi’s model also provides new insights into how wind turbines should be engineered to handle the physical stresses they endure. Schmitz further highlighted, “The real impact will be on the next generation of wind turbines using the new knowledge that has been unveiled.” These insights could lead to more cost-effective designs, reducing the overall cost of wind energy production and further accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

Recognition and Future Potential

Tyagi’s work has been recognized with the prestigious Anthony E. Wolk Award, which is given for the best aerospace engineering thesis at Penn State. “Her work is truly impressive,” said Schmitz, who had considered Glauert’s problem for decades. “There had to be an easier way to do it. That’s when Divya came in.” Her research has caught the attention of both academia and the energy industry, with experts believing it will become a key resource in the design of next-generation wind turbines.

Now, as a master’s student, Tyagi is expanding her research into computational fluid dynamics, focusing on how airflow around helicopter rotors can be optimized. Her work, supported by the U.S. Navy, aims to improve flight safety and efficiency, further demonstrating the far-reaching potential of her expertise.

Tyagi’s journey from refining a century-old problem to shaping the future of wind power is a testament to how academic perseverance can bring about tangible, real-world change in one of the most pressing industries of our time.