A Once-in-5000-Years Lunar Collision Could Cause Catastrophic Impact Visible from Earth

In 2032, a rare astronomical event may unfold, as asteroid 2024 YR4 could collide with the Moon, resulting in a once-in-5,000-year impact. Initially discovered in December 2024, this asteroid had caused concern due to its potential threat to Earth. Early predictions suggested a 1% chance of a collision with Earth, a figure that was later revised to a remarkably low 0.004%. However, the Moon remains at greater risk, with the latest NASA estimates suggesting a 4.3% chance of impact. This event has been the subject of multiple studies, including one from the University of Western Ontario, which examines the potential impact’s consequences and planetary defense implications. The study, available on arXiv, reveals that such an impact would not only create a spectacular visual display but could also pose new challenges to space safety, as ejected lunar material may affect satellites in orbit.

The Path of Asteroid 2024 YR4: A Close Call for the Moon

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is on a trajectory that brings it close to both Earth and the Moon. While the initial concern focused on the asteroid’s potential to strike Earth, updated observations have lowered that threat significantly. However, the Moon’s proximity and its position relative to the asteroid’s orbit create a 4.3% chance of impact, a calculation made after extensive analysis by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. As planetary scientist Dr. Andrew Rivkin from Johns Hopkins University explained to IFLScience in April, the odds of an impact on the Moon had always existed, but their likelihood has increased due to the asteroid’s altered orbit. “The way that the orbit improved made the position move away from the Earth, but it moved toward the Moon,” Rivkin said. “So there’s like almost a 4 percent chance it’s going to hit the Moon. That means there’s a better than 96 percent chance it’s going to miss the Moon, but if it did hit the Moon, it really would be pretty spectacular!”

The Potential Aftermath: A Spectacular Lunar Impact

If asteroid 2024 YR4 strikes the Moon in 2032, the impact could be one of the largest in the past 5,000 years. According to a study led by Paul Wiegert, a physicist at the University of Western Ontario, the energy released from such a collision would be equivalent to 6.5 megatons of TNT, generating a crater around 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) in diameter. This would not only result in a new observable crater on the Moon but could also eject around 108 kg of lunar material, which may travel at high speeds and escape the Moon’s gravitational pull. Such a large-scale impact could potentially create a meteor shower visible from Earth, a thrilling spectacle for skywatchers. However, the chances of witnessing such an event depend on the precise location of the impact. “It would be visible from Earth and there would even be new lunar meteorites that would arrive on Earth (nothing dangerous), but there is no guarantee,” Richard Moissl, the head of the European Space Agency’s Planetary Defence Office, said to IFLScience in February.

The Risks to Earth’s Satellites and Spacecraft

Beyond the visual spectacle, the debris from an asteroid impact on the Moon could pose serious risks to Earth’s satellites and spacecraft in near-Earth space. The ejected lunar material, depending on its size, could travel into space at speeds that would increase the frequency of meteor impacts on satellites. According to the study by Wiegert and colleagues, the particle fluence from lunar ejecta could cause a surge in meteoroid impacts, ranging from 10 to 1,000 times the background meteor flux. This could expose spacecraft to heightened risk over the course of several years. “The lunar ejecta-associated particle fluence at 0.1 – 10 mm sizes could produce upwards of years of equivalent background meteoroid impact exposure to satellites in near-Earth space late in 2032,” the team noted. This presents a new frontier in planetary defense considerations, not just for Earth, but for objects in cis-lunar space as well.

What We Know and What We Don’t: Monitoring the Asteroid’s Path

As of now, asteroid 2024 YR4 is too far from Earth for accurate observations, but its path will soon come back into focus. In 2028, the asteroid will return into the vicinity of Earth, and NASA will conduct additional observations to better predict its future trajectory. While the chances of impact remain low, planetary defense specialists are already preparing for the possibility of a lunar collision. Wiegert explains that the impact’s exact location will determine how visible it is from Earth: “If the impact happens on the side of the Moon towards the Earth, the impact will be visible though hard to catch,” he explained. “There will be a brief bright flash followed by a dust cloud that will disperse over a few minutes.” Spacecraft in orbit would have a much clearer view of the event, making this a potentially valuable observation for space agencies worldwide.