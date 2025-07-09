Old Navy Photos Expose an Unexpected Climate Crisis, Scientists Warn

A forgotten set of photos taken by a U.S. Navy plane in 1966 has recently become the key to unlocking some crucial insights into Antarctica’s ice shelf dynamics. Scientists at the University of Copenhagen, in a groundbreaking study, combined these vintage aerial images with modern satellite data to track the dramatic collapse of the Wordie Ice Shelf.

A Long-Lost Discovery

On November 28, 1966, an American aircraft flew over the Antarctic Peninsula, just south of Chile’s southern tip. On board, likely a U.S. Navy photographer, took snapshots of the frozen landscape below, including an image of the Wordie Ice Shelf. At the time, these photos were simply part of an effort to map the area. However, these images have now turned out to be far more significant than anyone could have imagined. The Wordie Ice Shelf, captured in these shots, would soon collapse almost entirely over the following three decades, setting off a chain of events that would have long-lasting effects on global sea levels.

The collapse of the Wordie Ice Shelf triggered the release of a massive plug of ice, which allowed a nearby glacier to flow freely into the ocean. This process, which is a precursor to rising sea levels, might be happening much more rapidly than scientists had once believed, especially when larger ice shelves like those of the Ronne and Ross ice sheets are involved.

Melting from Below, Not Above

The research team’s findings have completely transformed the scientific understanding of what causes the collapse of ice shelves. Previously, it was assumed that warming atmospheric temperatures, along with the formation of meltwater lakes on the ice shelf’s surface, were the primary drivers of collapse. However, the new study has shown that the culprit is actually warmer ocean water melting the ice from beneath.

“Our findings show that the primary driver of Wordie’s collapse is rising sea temperatures, which have generated the melting beneath the floating ice shelf,” explained Mads Dømgaard, the lead author of the study from the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management at the University of Copenhagen.

Credit: Nature Communications

Time-Lapse View of Ice Shelf Collapse

By combining historical images from multiple overflights between 1966 and 1969 with modern satellite data, the researchers were able to create a detailed time-lapsed view of the Wordie Ice Shelf’s collapse. This breakthrough method, called structure-from-motion photogrammetry, uses overlapping photographs to build accurate 3D models of landscapes and objects. This allowed the researchers to track the ice’s surface, thickness, and flow velocity with impressive accuracy.

The new data is also expected to enhance sea-level rise models, making it possible to create more accurate predictions of when global sea levels will rise, enabling governments to better prioritize climate change adaptation strategies.

A Warning for Global Sea Levels

Although the Wordie Ice Shelf is relatively small compared to the likes of the Ronne and Ross ice shelves, its collapse is a powerful warning sign. Antarctica holds massive ice shelves that could contribute up to five meters of sea level rise if they collapse. With the gravitational pull of Antarctica’s ice mass currently drawing seawater south, the loss of ice would result in higher sea levels across the globe—especially in Northern Hemisphere coastal areas.

“The tentative conclusion from our findings is that ice shelf collapse may be slower than we thought,” said co-author Anders Anker Bjørk, an assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen. “This means that the risk of a very rapid development of violent sea level rise from melting in Antarctica is slightly lower, based on knowledge from studies like this one.”

However, he also cautioned that the slow-moving nature of ice shelf collapse could present even greater long-term risks. “It was already a supertanker that needed to be turned to stall the melting of ice in Antarctica, but our data shows a collapse process that is even more protracted than previously assumed. And this longer process will make it harder to reverse the trend once it has started. This is an unambiguous signal to prioritize halting greenhouse gas emissions now rather than sometime in the future.”