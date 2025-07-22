Catch the Northern Lights Tonight: 14 U.S. States on Aurora Alert

Tonight, July 22, 2025, a rare solar event will provide sky-watchers across the United States an opportunity to witness one of nature’s most mesmerizing phenomena—the Northern Lights. This stunning aurora display will be visible in as many as 14 U.S. states, thanks to a minor geomagnetic storm triggered by a high-speed solar wind stream, according to forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The event marks a perfect alignment of solar conditions, creating an unusual chance to see the aurora borealis further south than usual. If you’re in the northern part of the U.S. or areas less affected by light pollution, tonight might just be your opportunity to witness the celestial light show.

Understanding the Geomagnetic Storm and Its Impact

The solar event that will make the Northern Lights visible across such a wide area is the result of a minor geomagnetic storm. This storm, classified as G1 on the scale from G1 to G5, is caused by a solar wind stream emanating from a coronal hole in the sun’s atmosphere. These solar winds, charged particles traveling at high speeds, interact with Earth’s magnetic field, producing the stunning visual displays of light that are characteristic of the Northern Lights.

The G1 geomagnetic storm isn’t particularly strong in the context of solar activity, but it is enough to spark auroras in regions farther south than normal. The geomagnetic index is expected to reach a Kp value of 5, which is indicative of active geomagnetic conditions, perfect for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the aurora tonight.

Where to See the Northern Lights in the U.S.

Thanks to this unusual solar storm, sky-watchers in 14 U.S. states will have a chance to witness the auroras. These states include Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. As the aurora borealis is a high-latitude phenomenon, areas in the northernmost parts of these states will be prime locations for viewing.

To increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights, it’s crucial to head to locations that are away from city lights, where light pollution can obscure the view. Even a faint glow on the northern horizon can become an incredible sight in dark, open spaces.

While these states will have the opportunity to see the auroras, areas closer to the Arctic Circle, such as Alaska, northern Canada, and Iceland, will have the best views. However, the fact that 14 U.S. states are included in the aurora’s potential reach is a rare event that should not be missed.

Why Are the Northern Lights Visible So Far South?

The sudden visibility of the Northern Lights so far south is tied directly to the current phase of the solar cycle. We are in the period known as the solar maximum, when solar activity is at its peak. During this time, the sun releases bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and high-speed solar wind streams, which interact with Earth’s magnetic field and can create intense auroral displays.

The solar winds responsible for this evening’s aurora come from a coronal hole—a gap in the sun’s outer atmosphere, which allows solar wind to escape more freely into space. What makes this event even more remarkable is that the solar wind involved has a negative polarity, meaning it’s aligned in such a way that enhances its interaction with Earth’s magnetic field. This alignment increases the chances of auroras appearing in lower-latitude regions like the U.S., far from the typical aurora hotspots near the poles.