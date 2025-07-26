New Webb Image Shows Stars Tangled Like Serpents in Final Moments

A rare celestial portrait captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed an extraordinary and eerie sight: two massive dying stars enveloped in a vast, spiraling shroud of dust, intertwined like cosmic serpents. The image focuses on Apep, a rare Wolf-Rayet binary system, and was the result of a five-year wait by astronomers seeking to understand one of the universe’s most explosive death dances.

Twin Titans In A Wind-fueled Embrace

The pair of stars in Apep are not just massive—they are both Wolf-Rayet stars, a class known for shedding their outer hydrogen layers through fierce stellar winds. These stars are some of the most short-lived and volatile in the cosmos. Just before they explode in a supernova, they unleash torrents of gas far stronger than our Sun’s solar wind.

What sets Apep apart from other similar systems is its geometry. In binary systems with one dominant Wolf-Rayet star, the stellar wind tends to push material into spiral “pinwheel” shapes, as famously seen in WR104. But in Apep, both stars are nearly equal in strength, generating dueling winds that form a wide cone of compressed gas and dust. The result is not the anticipated elegant spiral, but rather a windsock-shaped nebula, wrapped around the stars in thick coils, resembling a snake swallowing its own tail.

A Third Companion Disrupts The Dust Spiral

A deeper dive into the infrared image—captured using JWST’s MIRI camera—has revealed further complexities in the Apep system. In addition to the twin Wolf-Rayet stars, astronomers had long suspected the presence of a third star. The original 2018 observations hinted at a distant object, but lacked clarity. The new data, now analyzed and published in two preprint papers, confirm that this third star isn’t a bystander—it’s a fully involved participant.

Ryan White, a Macquarie University master’s student, developed a computational model that decodes the nebula’s shape and stellar orbits. He noticed what appears to be a “bite” taken out of the spiraling dust shells. This cavity lines up perfectly with where the wind from the third star would logically intersect the outer material. The evidence confirms that Apep is not just a binary, but a triple-star system, each component playing a role in the dramatic structure now observed.

Unlocking The Secrets Of Cosmic Dust Formation

These new insights are more than visual marvels—they provide clues about how carbon-rich dust forms in space. The dense, cool zones created when powerful stellar winds collide are thought to be the birthplaces of the earliest carbon grains in the universe, the same elemental material that ultimately forms the building blocks of life. In Apep, this process unfolds in a way previously unobserved, showcasing the dynamic influence of geometry, motion, and stellar mass.

Astronomer Yinuo Han, leading a complementary study from Caltech, has linked the cooling of the nebula’s dust with its distance from Earth. Contrary to earlier estimates, the stars are now believed to be significantly farther away. This increases their inferred luminosity and challenges earlier interpretations about slow equatorial winds and stellar rotation. The team also discovered three concentric shells of dust, each one expanding outward, fainter and cooler than the last—evidence of episodic outbursts in the past.

Violent Death, Elegant Symmetry

The formation of the Apep nebula is governed by fundamental physics. As Benjamin Pope, associate professor at Macquarie University, notes, “The violence of stellar death carves puzzles that would make sense to Newton and Archimedes.” These cosmic forces, while extreme, follow logical and symmetric patterns. The system’s seemingly chaotic structure is in fact a carefully orchestrated result of its stars’ mass, motion, and magnetic dynamics.

The image—and the data behind it—offer not just beauty, but also deep astrophysical insight. As stars die, they sculpt space in ways that echo through time, leaving behind complex signatures like Apep that can be decoded with the right tools.