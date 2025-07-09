New Study Confirms “Sex” Is More Effective Than Pills for Treating This Common Chronic Disorder

Chronic insomnia is a condition that affects millions around the world, with treatments usually revolving around medications or lifestyle changes. But what if a simple, natural solution could offer better results than the typical remedies? A recent study suggests that the answer might lie in an unexpected place: sex.

New Study Challenges Traditional Sleep Aids

In a groundbreaking study published in Sleep, researchers have found that sexual activity could be more effective than traditional sleeping pills in improving sleep quality. Insomnia is a common issue, with around 13% of the population in France suffering from the condition. Women are particularly affected, with 16.9% of women reporting chronic sleep problems, compared to just 9.1% of men. Despite the availability of sleeping pills, many individuals still struggle to get the rest they need.

Dr. Douglas Kirsch, a sleep specialist, and his team sought to explore an alternative method for improving sleep: sex. The team’s findings show that sexual activity, especially when accompanied by orgasm, might trigger natural processes in the body that promote relaxation and a better night’s sleep. This raises the intriguing possibility that sex could be a natural remedy that rivals medication.

A Closer Look at the Findings

The study was conducted with 53 adults, predominantly between the ages of 25 and 49, with 53% of participants being women. Each participant completed a survey that assessed the impact of sex on their sleep quality, and the results were compelling. Seventy-five percent of respondents reported sleeping better after engaging in sex, with many indicating that their sleep improved significantly on nights following sexual activity.

Interestingly, a large portion of participants—around 64%—reported that sex was as effective, or even more effective, than traditional sleeping pills. This is a notable finding, as many individuals turn to medication as their first line of defense against sleep issues. However, these results suggest that a natural alternative may provide comparable, if not superior, results.

The Physiological Link Between Orgasm and Better Sleep

The researchers suggest that the key to this effect may lie in the physiological processes that occur during orgasm. During sexual activity, the body releases a number of hormones, including oxytocin and endorphins, which are known to promote feelings of relaxation and well-being. These hormones are often referred to as “feel-good” chemicals and are responsible for the calming effects people feel after sexual activity. The release of these hormones might help to alleviate stress and anxiety, making it easier for individuals to fall asleep and stay asleep.

However, Dr. Kirsch and his team caution that the study’s observational nature means that further research is required to definitively understand the link between sex and sleep. They also note that this research did not delve into the psychological aspects of sex, particularly for individuals with negative associations with intimacy. In such cases, the effects on sleep could differ, and the study does not address the potential for trauma or discomfort in certain individuals.

Limitations and the Need for Further Research

While the findings of this study are promising, experts stress that more comprehensive research is necessary to fully understand the mechanisms at play. The study was observational and based on self-reported data, meaning the results could be influenced by individual perceptions and biases. In addition, the sample size was relatively small, with only 53 participants. Future studies will need to include larger and more diverse groups to verify whether these results can be generalized to a broader population.

Moreover, the study does not explore the impact of emotional intimacy between partners on sleep quality, which could play a significant role. It’s possible that couples who are emotionally close might experience different sleep benefits from sex compared to those who are not. Additionally, the study did not consider the long-term effects of using sex as a sleep aid, which would be an important avenue for future research.