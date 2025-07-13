New Species Found in the Ocean’s Deep Sea— 50 Never Before Seen by Humans

An extraordinary discovery has been made off the coast of Easter Island (Rapa Nui), Chile, in the remote Salas y Gómez Ridge. During a recent expedition led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, researchers uncovered a fascinating array of marine life. More than 50 species previously unknown to science were identified in this largely unexplored region, which spans an extensive 2,900 kilometers of underwater mountains.

An Astonishing Array of New Species

The mission, which took place from February to April 2024, was carried out by a diverse international team of 25 scientists from 14 organizations. This group of experts explored seamounts within the Salas y Gómez Ridge, a largely underexplored area of the Pacific Ocean. The researchers uncovered a total of 160 species, with approximately 50 to 60 potentially new species identified at first sight.

Planctoteuthis, a deep-sea squid that has been very rarely observed



Among the discoveries were deep-sea corals, glass sponges, squid, sea urchins, mollusks, fish, crabs, sea stars, and squat lobsters—species that had never before been observed in the region. “We have found between 50 and 60 potentially new species at first sight, a number that is likely to increase as we have many samples to work on in the laboratory,” said Ariadna Mechó, a researcher from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

This remarkable finding underlines how little we know about the deep-sea ecosystems surrounding Easter Island and further emphasizes the significance of these uncharted waters.

A Collaborative Effort Across Borders

The expedition, which spanned over 40 days, involved scientists from Chile, the United States, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. It was notably the first time that a Rapa Nui marine biologist, Emilia Ra’a Palma Tuki, participated in such a groundbreaking mission. Tuki, a recent graduate from Chile’s Universidad Católica del Norte, worked alongside international experts to explore the depths of the Salas y Gómez Ridge.

The team’s focus was not just to catalog species, but also to study the ecosystems present on individual seamounts. The seamounts and the two islands they examined are known for their unique environments, such as glass sponge gardens and deep coral reefs.

Credit: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Expanding the Scope of Marine Conservation

The findings from this research may play a pivotal role in shaping the future of marine conservation in the region. Dr. Javier Sellanes, a co-leader of the expedition from Chile’s Universidad Católica del Norte, explained the significance of their discoveries: “The astonishing habitats and animal communities that we have unveiled during these two expeditions constitute a dramatic example of how little we know about this remote area.”

The data collected from the mission could help inform better management practices for marine protected areas (MPAs) in Chile. As the team continues their analysis, they aim to contribute to the creation of new MPAs, potentially expanding protections around Rapa Nui and other important sites within the Salas y Gómez Ridge.

Chief scientist Dr. Erin E Easton from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of preserving the entirety of the ridge. “The observation of distinct ecosystems on individual seamounts highlights the importance of protecting the entire ridge, not just a few seamounts,” she noted.