New Research Suggests a Fifth Force Might Be the Missing Piece in the Dark Matter Puzzle

In a groundbreaking study published in Physical Review Letters, physicists from ETH Zurich, in collaboration with teams from Germany and Australia, have made strides in the search for a potential fifth fundamental force. This discovery could play a pivotal role in explaining the elusive nature of dark matter, which accounts for the majority of the universe’s mass, yet remains invisible to our current methods of detection. The research, which involves ultra-precise atomic measurements using calcium isotopes, aims to uncover a hidden force that might help explain the forces shaping the universe.

This approach is different from conventional particle accelerators used to search for new physics. Instead, researchers have turned their attention to precision atomic spectroscopy—a technique that allows for high-accuracy measurements of atomic energy levels. These advancements could revolutionize our understanding of fundamental forces, adding a new chapter to the complex story of particle physics and possibly unraveling the mysteries behind dark matter.

The Standard Model and the Limits of Current Physics

“The Standard Model is currently the best explanation of the universe, but we know it cannot explain everything,” says Diana Prado Lopes Aude Craik, a Physics Professor at ETH Zurich. While the Standard Model has been instrumental in explaining a vast array of particle interactions, there are notable gaps in its framework. One of the most significant unsolved problems is dark matter, which physicists know exists due to its gravitational effects on visible matter, but it remains undetectable by traditional means.

Observations from astronomy suggest that the visible matter we can observe is insufficient to explain phenomena such as the rotational speed of galaxies. This missing mass has led scientists to theorize the existence of dark matter—an invisible, enigmatic substance that composes most of the universe’s mass. Current theories, including extensions of the Standard Model, propose that this unseen matter might interact with normal matter via a fifth fundamental force, potentially mediated by a new particle.

The Search for the Fifth Force: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

The quest for a fifth fundamental force stems from the idea that, in addition to the well-known four forces—gravity, electromagnetism, the strong nuclear force, and the weak nuclear force—there might be another force that interacts with certain particles in ways we have yet to discover. Among the leading hypotheses is the possibility that this force could act between neutrons in atomic nuclei and the surrounding electrons. This would require the existence of a new, yet-undiscovered particle that would mediate this force, much like how photons mediate electromagnetism.

“As atomic physicists, we can measure the atom with extremely high precision,” explains Aude Craik. Her team at ETH Zurich is taking a novel approach to test for this force by measuring energy shifts in calcium isotopes. By conducting these highly detailed measurements, they hope to uncover signs of a new force between neutrons and electrons within atoms. The idea is that if this fifth force exists, it would cause small shifts in the energy levels between isotopes of the same element. These shifts are expected to vary depending on the number of neutrons in the atomic nucleus.

Isotopes as Key to Understanding the Fifth Force

To detect this potential new force, the team is using calcium isotopes, which are variations of the calcium atom that differ in the number of neutrons in the nucleus. Isotopes of calcium with different neutron numbers have identical numbers of protons and electrons, meaning they behave chemically the same. However, the differing neutron counts cause slight variations in the atomic structure, which may reveal the presence of the hypothetical fifth force.

“If this force really exists in the atom, then its strength is proportional to the number of neutrons in the atomic nucleus,” says Luca Huber, a doctoral student on the project. This difference in neutron count is crucial for detecting the force because it can lead to observable differences in the energy levels of the isotopes, making it possible for the researchers to identify any discrepancies that might indicate the force’s presence.

Precision Ion Traps and the Search for New Physics

One of the most impressive aspects of this research is the precision with which the team is able to measure energy shifts. The researchers used a technique called ion trapping, where electromagnetic fields hold individual calcium isotopes in place, preventing them from moving. They then use lasers to excite the ions to higher energy states, measuring the frequency of the light emitted during these transitions. The precision of this method is astounding—achieving measurements with an accuracy of 100 millihertz, which is 100 times more precise than previous experiments in the field.

“To determine these energy shifts, we measure the frequency of the light emitted when our isotopes transition between two energy levels,” explains Aude Craik. This high level of precision allows the researchers to rule out the possibility that the new force is stronger than certain thresholds, helping them establish bounds on the particle that would mediate this force.

Theoretical Implications and Future Work

While the results of this research have yet to confirm the existence of a fifth force, they are highly valuable in refining the search for new physics. “We can’t say that we’ve discovered new physics here,” emphasizes Aude Craik. “However, we know how strong the new force can be at most because we would have seen it otherwise in our measurements, even with the uncertainties.” These results help define the parameters within which this hypothetical new force might exist.

Looking ahead, the researchers are working on further improving the accuracy of their measurements. “We are currently measuring a third energy transition in the calcium isotopes,” says Huber. This new measurement aims to add more precision to their data, which will allow the team to expand the King plot—a tool for visualizing shifts in atomic energy levels—into a three-dimensional diagram. This will help the researchers overcome theoretical challenges and continue their pursuit of a new fundamental force.