Neanderthals Had A “Fat Factory” 125,000 Years Ago

A groundbreaking discovery in Germany has revealed a surprising aspect of Neanderthal life—one that showcases their resourcefulness and survival ingenuity. Around 125,000 years ago, these ancient humans established a “fat factory,” a practice that may have helped them avoid a potentially fatal condition known as protein poisoning.

A Lifeline Against Protein Poisoning

The study, published in the journal Science on July 2, highlights how Neanderthals extracted fat from animal bones to supplement their protein-heavy diet. This method may have been a critical strategy to avoid protein poisoning, also known as rabbit starvation, which occurs when an animal’s protein intake exceeds the necessary balance of fat and carbohydrates. Neanderthals, primarily carnivores, would have been especially vulnerable to this condition if they consumed too much meat without enough fat.

This “fat factory” discovery points to an innovative solution for obtaining calories from animal remains. Neanderthals were likely aware of the importance of fat, which provides more than double the calories per gram than proteins or carbohydrates. In times when food was scarce, such practices may have ensured their survival.

Evidence Found At Neumark-nord Site

The archaeological team uncovered the remains of 172 large animals, including horses, deer, and cattle, at the Neumark-Nord site in central Germany. Alongside these bones, the researchers found Neanderthal-made tools such as anvils and hammerstones. A closer analysis of the bones revealed that Neanderthals did not just consume the meat; they crushed the bones to extract marrow, a soft, edible tissue, before boiling them to extract the fat.

Wil Roebroeks, a professor emeritus of Paleolithic archaeology at Leiden University, explained that “fragmentation of the bones of large mammals into such a vast amount of small fragments is labour-intensive and time-consuming,” suggesting that the Neanderthals were deliberately preparing these bones for a purpose. The process of smashing, boiling, and rendering the fat was clearly an effort to maximize the food and nutrients they could derive from the animals.

Neanderthal Ingenuity Revealed

It was previously thought that resource intensification, the practice of maximizing utility from available materials, was a trait seen much later in human history. However, these findings suggest that Neanderthals were engaging in such behaviors far earlier, long before the extinction of their species.

Lutz Kindler, an archaeologist at the Monrepos Archaeological Research Center and Museum for Human Behavioral Evolution in Germany and lead author of the study, emphasized the importance of these findings. “Labour-intensive and time-consuming” bone processing is a testament to Neanderthal innovation and their ability to adapt to their environment. Such methods ensured that even in harsh conditions, Neanderthals could extract every possible resource from an animal carcass.

Unveiling Neanderthal Survival Strategies

The idea of food storage challenges the traditional view of Neanderthals as purely opportunistic foragers. Roebroeks speculated that Neanderthals may have stored animal fat for later use, similar to how modern humans manage food supplies.

By making efficient use of the available animal resources, Neanderthals were able to sustain themselves through times of scarcity, ensuring a steady intake of calories that could support their survival. This method of extracting marrow and fat also speaks to their advanced understanding of nutrition and caloric needs—an understanding that echoes modern survival strategies.