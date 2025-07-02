Nasa Reveals Rare Image Of Cloud Vortices Spinning Across The Atlantic Ocean

A striking 2015 satellite image has captured a rare meteorological phenomenon known as von Kármán vortices swirling off several islands in the Atlantic Ocean. These swirling cloud patterns were visible in a photo taken by NASA’s Terra satellite on May 20, 2015, covering an area of about 260,000 square miles. The photo includes vortices originating from Madeira, Canary Islands, and several other locations. This event is one of the largest and most widespread instances of von Kármán vortices ever observed in the ocean, adding to a fascinating body of scientific understanding about wind behavior and atmospheric disturbances.

NASA’s Earth Observatory also highlighted similar vortices in its visual reports, with particular focus on the Canary Islands and their role in this natural phenomenon. The study from NASA’s Earth Observatory offers in-depth analysis on vortices formed by geographic landmarks and how these cloud swirls give researchers insight into the atmospheric dynamics of regions across the globe. One of the most notable occurrences of these vortices was over the Canary Islands, where they were more intense than typical. These vortices are important for meteorologists and climatologists studying how air flows interact with various landforms, especially islands and mountain ranges.

What Are Von Kármán Vortices?

Von Kármán vortices are a rare but fascinating weather phenomenon that occurs when wind flows over a landmass, causing a disturbance in the air that forms rotating cloud patterns. As the air hits the obstacle, a series of alternating vortices form on either side of the obstruction. These vortices propagate downstream, often becoming visible when clouds become trapped in the spiraling air currents. They appear as rows of spirals, with each pair of vortices rotating in opposite directions. The vortices can vary in size and intensity, but when they occur over areas with high mountains or islands, they can be particularly impressive.

In the satellite image taken from NASA’s Terra satellite, multiple sets of vortices are visible swirling off at least six different islands in the Atlantic. Each set of vortices is visible as swirling trails of clouds, with the vortices off Madeira being the most prominent. This phenomenon offers valuable insights into the dynamics of the atmosphere and how localized winds interact with natural geographical features. By studying these vortices, scientists can improve their understanding of the forces at play in the Earth’s atmosphere, which could help in predicting weather patterns and improving climate models.

Five different Canary Islands were producing vortices at the time but they were not as impressive as the swirls coming from Madeira. (Image credit: NASA/Terra satellite)

The Formation of Von Kármán Vortices

The formation of von Kármán vortices is driven by the flow of air over an obstacle, typically a landmass or mountain. When wind encounters a physical barrier, the air splits and spirals into alternating vortices that form on the downwind side of the obstruction. The vortices consist of rotating air masses that travel downstream, with the cloud patterns helping to make them visible. These swirling patterns are often most pronounced in regions where strong winds and high mountains create ideal conditions for the vortices to form.

One of the reasons the vortices off Madeira and the Canary Islands are so striking in the 2015 satellite image is the unique combination of geography and climate in these regions. Madeira and the Canary Islands have towering peaks and are located in an area with consistent trade winds that can create powerful and regular disturbances in the atmosphere. This makes them an ideal location to witness von Kármán vortices, which are often visible in the cloud formations that appear as a result of the air’s rotation. These clouds serve as a visual marker of the disturbed air currents, allowing scientists and observers alike to appreciate the intricacies of atmospheric dynamics.

Madeira and Canary Islands: The Hotspots for Von Kármán Vortices

Among the best places to observe von Kármán vortices are the Madeira Archipelago and the Canary Islands. Both regions are strategically located in the Atlantic Ocean, with high mountain peaks and unique weather patterns that make them prime candidates for this phenomenon. Madeira, located to the north of the Canary Islands, is particularly famous for the intensity and clarity of the vortices that form around it. The detailed patterns of the vortices off Madeira in the satellite photo highlight the extraordinary strength of the wind flows in this area and the complex atmospheric processes involved.

The Canary Islands, which consist of seven main islands, also exhibit distinct vortices, though not as pronounced as those seen off Madeira. The swirls originating from islands like La Palma, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria are visible but less defined. However, the vortices formed around La Gomera and Tenerife interfere with each other, almost canceling out their patterns entirely. The islands’ towering volcanic peaks contribute to these disturbances, while the surrounding tropical climate aids the visibility of the vortices when clouds get caught in the swirling air currents.