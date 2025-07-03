NASA Discovers Planet on the Brink of Destruction from Flaring Star

A recent study has uncovered a dramatic interaction between a planet and its parent star that is reshaping our understanding of exoplanet behavior. The research, led by Netherlands astronomer Ekaterina Ilin and published in Nature on July 2, 2025, reports that HIP 67522 b, a gas giant located 400 light-years away, is caught in a powerful and potentially destructive relationship with its star. This planet, orbiting its star in just seven days, is so close to the star that it triggers frequent stellar flares. These flares, along with intense radiation, are having profound effects on the planet’s atmosphere, inflating it beyond what is typical for gas giants of its mass. This phenomenon offers new insights into the processes that might lead to the eventual shrinkage of planets, transforming them from gas giants into “hot Neptune” or “sub-Neptune” planets.

A Star-Planet Bond Like No Other

HIP 67522 b’s proximity to its parent star is not just remarkable because of the rapid orbit but because of the interactions it induces. The planet is so close to its star that it experiences intense stellar flares—energy explosions on the star’s surface that occur more frequently due to the planet’s proximity. Unlike Earth, where solar flares are managed by the planet’s atmosphere and distance from the Sun, HIP 67522 b is directly in the path of these outbursts.

This star-planet dynamic is driven by the planet’s magnetic connection to the star, which hooks the planet into the star’s magnetic field. This interaction causes flares to occur more frequently, impacting the planet with six times the radiation it would receive if it were not connected to the star’s magnetic influence. Over time, this bombardment of high-energy radiation could strip away the planet’s atmosphere, causing it to shrink and potentially lose its current gas giant status.

The Planet’s Atmosphere: Inflation and Loss

One of the most significant aspects of this discovery is the effect of the flares on HIP 67522 b’s atmosphere. Despite having just 5% of Jupiter’s mass, the planet’s atmosphere is inflated to a size comparable to that of Jupiter. This inflation results from the intense heating caused by the flares and radiation from the star. However, this state of expansion is unlikely to last. Over the course of millions of years, the relentless flares and radiation are expected to strip the atmosphere away, leading to a gradual reduction in size. This could eventually reduce HIP 67522 b to a “hot Neptune” or even a “sub-Neptune” – smaller planets that are more common in our galaxy but absent in our solar system.

This shrinking could have profound implications for the planet’s future. As the planet loses its atmosphere, its density and composition may shift, altering its ability to retain any remaining gases. The process could be quick for an exoplanet, with scientists suggesting that the planet might transition into a smaller form within the next 100 million years. Such a dramatic transformation illustrates the powerful role that stellar radiation can play in shaping exoplanet evolution.

Unveiling the Secrets: How Did Scientists Discover This Phenomenon?

Studying such distant events can be incredibly challenging, particularly when it comes to exoplanets that are 400 light-years away. However, thanks to cutting-edge technology, scientists were able to track this interaction. The TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) and CHEOPS (CHaracterising ExoPlanets) space telescopes were key tools in making this discovery. These space-borne observatories tracked both the planet and the star over the course of five years, observing the star’s flares and monitoring the planet’s orbit through the “transit” method.

The “transit” method involves detecting a tiny dip in starlight as the planet passes in front of the star. While this method is commonly used to estimate the planet’s size and orbit, it also reveals other details. In this case, it captured bursts of brightness due to stellar flares, which were used to correlate the planet’s location and its exposure to the star’s radiation. The data collected over five years allowed scientists to calculate the frequency and intensity of flares, leading to the conclusion that the planet’s magnetic connection to its star plays a crucial role in the phenomena.