A Molecular Jet Is Detected for the First Time on a “Giant Comet”, One of the Largest Ever Observed, Approaching the Inner Solar System

Astronomers have uncovered new details about an extraordinary object hurtling through the solar system. A comet with unprecedented dimensions and behavior has begun to reveal unexpected features that may significantly impact our understanding of such celestial bodies. This comet, known as Bernardinelli-Bernstein (C/2014 UN271), is currently in the far reaches of the solar system, but its recent activity suggests it is far more dynamic than initially thought.

Discovery of Molecular Jets From an Enormous Comet

The latest findings came from observations made by astronomers using the ALMA radio telescope in the Atacama Desert, Chile. This high-powered observatory, part of the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), captured data revealing that Bernardinelli-Bernstein, a comet with a nucleus roughly 140 kilometers in diameter, is emitting a molecular jet of carbon monoxide (CO) gas. This marks the first time such an event has been observed in a comet this far from the Sun.

The comet was detected at a distance of approximately 16.6 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun — more than 1.5 billion miles from Earth. Despite being positioned beyond Neptune’s orbit, where temperatures are freezing, the comet’s nucleus is actively releasing gas, challenging previous assumptions about comet behavior in these extreme conditions. These findings offer significant insights into the molecular activity of comets far from the Sun, a phenomenon rarely studied in such detail.

Understanding the Size and Behavior of Bernardinelli-Bernstein

Bernardinelli-Bernstein is not just another comet; it is one of the largest ever discovered. When it was first observed, it was so enormous that astronomers initially thought it was an asteroid. The comet’s size is approximately ten times greater than most comets previously cataloged. Its nucleus alone is about 140 kilometers wide, which dwarfs the nucleus of other comets like Halley’s Comet, whose nucleus is just 11 kilometers in diameter.

An artist rendition of comet C/2014 UN271, the largest known comet in the Oort Cloud. Credit: NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO/M.Weiss

This comet, which hails from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of the solar system that surrounds the Sun like a protective shell, has a massive orbit. It takes around 600,000 years to complete one revolution around the Sun. The next time it will pass closest to the Sun is expected in 2031, though it will not come close enough to reach Earth’s vicinity. The vast distance it travels, combined with its enormous size, make Bernardinelli-Bernstein an exceptional case in comet research.

Explosive Gas Jets and Unusual Activity

As Bernardinelli-Bernstein moves closer to the Sun, scientists have noticed explosive degassing patterns emanating from its nucleus. In a recent study led by Nathan Ross of American University and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), this comet was shown to be releasing bursts of CO gas, indicating that its activity is heating up as it approaches the inner solar system. The current measurements suggest that the gas emissions follow an explosive pattern, which raises important questions about how the comet will evolve in the coming years.

Astronomers expect that as the comet continues its journey toward the Sun, additional gases, including methane and formaldehyde, may also be released from the nucleus. These jets of frozen gas, typically formed in the colder, outer reaches of the solar system, could become even more pronounced as the comet gets closer to the Sun, providing further insight into the chemical composition and processes of these distant objects.

Implications for Our Understanding of Comets

The study of Bernardinelli-Bernstein offers new perspectives on cometary behavior, especially for objects located in the farthest reaches of the solar system. Comets like this one, originating from the Oort Cloud, have remained relatively unexplored due to their distant location.

However, the data gathered from this particular comet suggest that the Oort Cloud may hold many more objects with similar characteristics, challenging existing theories about cometary activity and gas ejection.