Meteorite Provides Evidence for Rapid Planet Formation Across the Solar System

A groundbreaking study published in Communications Earth & Environment has called into question the long-standing assumptions about how our solar system came to be. Tiny shavings from a meteorite known as Northwest Africa 12264 have provided new insights into the formation of planetary bodies, particularly the timing of their emergence. The findings suggest that the inner and outer planets in the solar system may have formed simultaneously, rather than at different times as previously believed. This challenge to conventional wisdom comes from a study conducted by Dr. Ben Rider-Stokes and colleagues from The Open University, UK. Their analysis of the meteorite’s composition has the potential to reshape our understanding of the early solar system and influence theories regarding planet formation in other star systems.

Rethinking Planet Formation: A Meteorite Shakes Up Conventional Wisdom

Traditionally, it was assumed that the planets close to the Sun—such as Earth and Mars—formed earlier than those located further out, like Jupiter and Saturn. This theory was based on the belief that rocky planets near the Sun formed faster due to the lack of water and ice, which were abundant in the outer solar system. This water and ice content in the outer solar system was thought to delay the process of planetary differentiation, slowing the melting of their inner cores. However, the study of Northwest Africa 12264—a 50-gram meteorite purchased from Morocco in 2018—reveals an entirely different timeline. Dr. Rider-Stokes and his team’s findings indicate that both inner and outer solar system planets likely formed at almost the same time, around 4.564 billion years ago.

The meteorite’s composition provided key clues about its origin. The researchers first confirmed that it came from the outer solar system by analyzing its chromium and oxygen ratios, which behave in predictable ways within our solar system. But what was even more surprising was the meteorite’s age, determined through an analysis of its lead isotopes. The isotopic age of the meteorite closely matched that of basalts found in the crusts of inner solar system planets. This crucial detail suggests that rocky planets beyond the asteroid belt formed at the same time as those closer to the Sun, upending the old model of staggered planetary formation.

Paleogeographic reconstructions (Scotese et al., 2024; Scotese and Wright, 2018). A) Last Glacial Maximum (∼20 ka), an example of maximum glacial extent, low global mean sea level and more exposed continental shelf. As a result of changing continental ice-cover, glacio-eustasy results in changes in eustasy and flooding of continents. B) Present-Day, as example of an Interglacial with relatively high sea level. Long-term sea level reconstructions do not consider short-term changes in sea level due to orbital-scale variations. Credit: Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2025.119526

Implications for the Birth of Our Solar System

The implications of these findings extend far beyond a simple adjustment of our solar system’s formation timeline. According to Dr. Rider-Stokes, the results are “consistent with observations of exoprotoplanetary disks that imply rapid planetesimal formation across radial distances.” This suggests that the process of planet formation could have been much faster and more widespread across the solar system than previously thought. If planets beyond Jupiter formed as rapidly as those closer to the Sun, this could mean that the conditions for planetary development were more uniform across different parts of the early solar system. This finding offers a new understanding of how planetary systems might evolve, both within our own solar system and in others.

One of the primary reasons for this shift in understanding is the discovery that the meteorite’s age aligns with the timeline of inner solar system basalts, rather than lagging behind as earlier models suggested. This points to the possibility that planetary differentiation—a process in which a planet’s core, mantle, and crust form—occurred at roughly the same time for both inner and outer solar system bodies. The meteorite’s isotopic signature supports the theory that the outer planets, despite their higher water and ice content, did not experience a significant delay in their formation compared to their inner counterparts.