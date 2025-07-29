Mars Isn’t Dead: How Cosmic Rays Could Make Life Possible Underground

In an exciting new development in astrobiology, researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi have proposed that life could potentially thrive beneath the surface of Mars, as well as other planets and moons, using high-energy cosmic rays from space.

How Cosmic Rays Support Life

The concept of radiolysis, the process that occurs when cosmic rays break apart water molecules, is at the core of this breakthrough. Through radiolysis, energy is released that could support microbial life. This discovery is groundbreaking because it opens up the possibility of life existing in places previously thought to be too hostile for survival.

Dimitra Atri, Principal Investigator at the Space Exploration Laboratory at NYUAD’s Center for Astrophysics and Space Science (CASS), led the research. Atri explains that the new insight into how cosmic rays impact water could be pivotal in understanding where life might survive on other planets.

“This discovery changes the way we think about where life might exist,” said Atri. “Instead of looking only for warm planets with sunlight, we can now consider places that are cold and dark, as long as they have some water beneath the surface and are exposed to cosmic rays.”

Mars and Icy Moons: Possible Habitats for Life

The study focused on three celestial bodies with potential underground water reserves: Mars, Europa (one of Jupiter’s moons), and Enceladus (a moon of Saturn). Researchers used computer simulations to estimate the amount of energy produced through radiolysis on these planets and moons. They found that Enceladus, with its thick icy crust, had the highest potential to sustain life. Mars came next, followed by Europa.

Mars has long been considered a prime candidate for life due to its past liquid water. The new research suggests that even in its current cold, dry state, Mars might still support life beneath its surface, provided there is water, and it is exposed to cosmic radiation.

Introducing the Radiolytic Habitable Zone

The researchers also introduced the concept of the Radiolytic Habitable Zone. This new term contrasts with the traditional “Goldilocks Zone,” which refers to the area around a star where liquid water can exist on the surface of a planet.

The Radiolytic Habitable Zone, however, focuses on environments where water is located underground and can be energized by cosmic radiation. This means that there may be many more places in the universe where life could exist, even in regions far from stars.

Cosmic rays, which are found throughout space, could make even the darkest, coldest corners of our solar system viable for life.