Mars’ Clay Layers Could Be Hiding Evidence of Alien Life – Is It True?

New research suggests that the thick, mineral-rich layers of clay found on Mars could hold the key to understanding whether the Red Planet ever harbored life. These layers, thought to have formed approximately 3.7 billion years ago, could provide evidence of environments that were potentially suitable for life for extended periods in the ancient past.

A Glimpse into Mars’ Ancient Environment

The discovery of clay deposits on Mars has long piqued the interest of scientists, as clays require liquid water to form. These particular layers are hundreds of feet thick and were created under conditions that were significantly warmer and wetter than the cold, dry Mars we know today.



According to Rhianna Moore, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas’ Jackson School of Geosciences and co-author of the study, “These areas have a lot of water but not a lot of topographic uplift, so they’re very stable.” This stability suggests that these regions may have preserved their potentially habitable environments over time, making them ideal places to search for signs of past life.

Stable Conditions for Life

On Earth, clay deposits are typically found in humid environments with minimal physical erosion. This allows the clay to accumulate without being stripped away by the forces of weathering. “On Earth, the places where we tend to see the thickest clay mineral sequences are in humid environments, and those with minimal physical erosion that can strip away newly created weathering products,” said Tim Goudge, an assistant professor at the Jackson School. The team’s study, published in Nature Astronomy, supports the idea that similar conditions could have existed on ancient Mars, potentially allowing life to thrive.

By analyzing data from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the team studied 150 clay deposits, focusing on their shapes, locations, and proximity to other features such as ancient lakes and rivers. Their findings indicate that the clays are generally located in low-lying areas near ancient lakes, but not close to regions where water once flowed with great intensity.

This suggests that the clays were formed under gentle chemical weathering conditions and were shielded from more aggressive physical erosion. The researchers explain that these “clay mineral-bearing stratigraphies tend to occur in areas where chemical weathering was favored over physical erosion, farther from valley network activity and nearer standing bodies of water.”

Credit: Credit: Moore et al.

The Mystery of Carbonates on Mars

The study also sheds light on the mysterious absence of carbonates on Mars, which are commonly found on Earth in environments where water interacts with rock and carbon dioxide. These minerals, like limestone, play a crucial role in regulating a planet’s climate by removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

On Mars, however, the lack of tectonic activity means that fresh rock is not constantly exposed to the atmosphere, preventing the formation of carbonates. As a result, CO2 released by volcanic activity on Mars likely stayed in the atmosphere for longer—conditions that may have been conducive to clay formation.

The researchers speculate that the clay deposits on Mars could have absorbed water and trapped chemical byproducts such as cations, preventing them from interacting with the surrounding rocks and forming carbonates. Moore suggests that “[The clay is] probably one of many factors that’s contributing to this weird lack of predicted carbonates on Mars.”