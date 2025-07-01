Mammals Were Not Walking on Two Legs as Early as We Thought—New Fossils Change Everything!

For over a century, scientists have been captivated by the mystery of how mammals evolved from sprawling creatures resembling lizards to the graceful, upright walkers we see today. This fundamental shift in posture from a sprawling stance to the more efficient upright position marked a pivotal point in the history of mammals. But a new study has uncovered some surprising details.

A Nonlinear Evolutionary Journey

The groundbreaking research, led by Dr. Robert Brocklehurst and conducted at Harvard University, suggests that the path to upright posture in mammals was far from a simple, linear progression. Rather than a straightforward march from sprawling to semi-upright and eventually fully upright, early mammals went through what can only be described as a series of unexpected evolutionary detours. Brocklehurst, a former postdoctoral fellow in Harvard’s Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology (OEB), emphasized that “the evolution of mammals has previously been characterized as a series of steps from sprawling, to semi-sprawling, to upright,” but their findings revealed a more complex, nonlinear history.

Instead of discovering a gradual shift from one posture to the next, the study found “bursts of innovation” during mammalian evolution, where major groups of ancestors explored a variety of postures—some closer to modern upright movement and others more aligned with sprawling. These results suggest that mammalian evolution was far more experimental than previously thought.

Revolutionary Methods for a Groundbreaking Discovery

To reach this conclusion, the research team used an innovative approach to analyze fossilized bones. Focusing on the humerus (upper arm bone), they examined over 60 non-mammalian synapsids (early mammalian ancestors) and 140 living animals, including mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. By mapping the surface of each bone, they were able to gather important information about bone length, mass distribution, muscle leverage, and torsion (how much the bone twists along its length). These characteristics play a crucial role in locomotion, allowing the researchers to reconstruct the movement and posture of ancient creatures.

The team relied on cutting-edge techniques pioneered in the lab of Professor Stephanie Pierce, also at OEB, to map these traits and understand how each species’ bones were optimized for specific modes of movement. By comparing the functional capabilities of the fossils to modern animals, the researchers revealed that the evolution of mammalian posture was not the simple step-by-step process once imagined. Instead, they found that the shift to upright walking was a much later event in mammalian history than previously believed.

Credit: PLOS Biology

Early Synapsids Were More Unique Than We Thought

A major revelation of the study was the way in which early synapsids—often thought to have sprawled like reptiles—actually had unique limb function compared to modern lizards or crocodiles. This study challenges the long-standing notion that early synapsids’ limb posture resembled that of modern reptiles.



According to co-author Kenneth Angielczyk of Chicago’s Field Museum, the research shows that “most synapsid limbs functioned differently than those of modern reptiles. They’re not just copies of reptiles, but distinctive animals in their own right that are a little different from anything that’s alive today.”

A Late Evolutionary Innovation

One of the most surprising findings came from a fossil closely related to today’s marsupials and placentals. The bone structure of this fossil suggested that fully upright walking, or a parasagittal posture, developed much later than scientists previously thought. This revelation goes against earlier hypotheses that assumed upright walking was a defining trait of the mammalian lineage from the start.

“Upright posture and locomotion were a late evolutionary innovation,” said Professor Pierce, who also serves as Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Museum of Comparative Zoology. The study provides compelling evidence that this major shift in posture happened significantly later than many experts had believed.