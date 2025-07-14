Jurassic Fish Died from Choking on a Floating Creature

A remarkable discovery of ancient fish fossils has revealed a chilling and unusual pattern: Tharsis, a now-extinct genus of ray-finned fish, may have met its end in the same tragic way. Analysis of fossilized specimens has shown that these carnivorous fish, which lived during the Jurassic period, frequently died with belemnites—large cephalopods—lodged in their gullets. This bizarre and fatal phenomenon has raised fascinating questions about the eating habits and dangers these fish faced millions of years ago.

The Deadly Fate Of Tharsis Fish

The Tharsis fish, found in the 152-million-year-old Solnhofen Plattenkalk formation in Germany, has been studied in great detail by paleontologists Martin Ebert and Martina Kölbl-Ebert. Their analysis uncovered multiple specimens showing belemnites stuck in the fish’s mouths. In some instances, the belemnite’s rostrum (beak) protruded through the fish’s gills, while the phragmocone (internal shell) of the cephalopod was wedged firmly in the fish’s throat. These tragic deaths were not isolated cases—many specimens show the same pattern.

Credit: S. Schäfer

A Strange Feeding Habit Gone Wrong

The researchers believe that the Tharsis fish were micro-carnivores, meaning they preyed on very small animals like larvae and zooplankton. These fish were skilled at using suction to gulp down their food, and the fossils of Tharsis are relatively abundant. However, their attempts to feed led them to a deadly mistake.

The fish likely didn’t intentionally consume the belemnites; rather, they may have been sucking up decaying soft tissue, algae, or bacteria from floating debris. But in some instances, the streamlined belemnite rostrum would accidentally be drawn into their mouths, leading to an irreversible choking hazard.

Credit: M. Ebert

Why Were Belemnites A Threat To The Tharsis Fish?

Interestingly, the belemnites found in the Solnhofen and Eichstätt basins often show signs of overgrowth by bivalves. This suggests that the belemnites had already died before the fish encountered them. The gas-filled internal shells of these cephalopods allowed them to remain buoyant in the water column, potentially floating passively. As these dead belemnites drifted, they became vulnerable to scavengers like the Tharsis fish. When a fish mistakenly sucked up the belemnite’s rostrum, it would be unable to expel it, causing suffocation as it tried to pass the obstruction through its gills.

The Tharsis fish’s feeding behavior, combined with the unfortunate presence of dead belemnites, created the perfect storm for these animals to perish in a manner rarely seen in the fossil record. Their fate serves as a reminder of the unpredictable challenges animals face in the wild, where even the most skilled predators can fall victim to unexpected circumstances.