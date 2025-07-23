Japan Takes a Major Step Toward Building Its First “New Nuclear Reactor” Since Fukushima Disaster

As reported by Le Figaro, Japan is taking its first steps toward the construction of a new nuclear reactor—marking the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster that the country has considered building such a facility. Kansai Electric, a regional utility company, has announced it will begin geological studies to explore the feasibility of replacing one of its aging reactors at the Mihama nuclear power plant. The move is part of Japan’s broader strategy to balance its energy needs with its environmental goals in the post-Fukushima era.

A Cautious Return to Nuclear Energy

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, caused by a massive tsunami in 2011, led to the shutdown of all of Japan’s nuclear reactors. In the aftermath, the public’s trust in nuclear energy was severely shaken, prompting the government to rethink its energy policies.

Over the years, however, Japan’s energy landscape has evolved. With a growing reliance on imported fossil fuels and the increasing demand for clean energy sources, the government has begun to re-examine nuclear power as part of the solution to meet its long-term energy and environmental goals.

Kansai Electric’s Bold Move

The plans announced by Kansai Electric represent a significant shift in Japan’s approach to nuclear energy. The company aims to evaluate the possibility of constructing a new reactor to replace one of the existing units at Mihama. “Given the limited natural resources in our country… it is important that nuclear energy plays its role in the coming years,” said Nozomu Mori, president of Kansai Electric. The company’s announcement follows years of halted discussions on nuclear power, and while the study is a positive sign, it’s clear that Japan is proceeding with caution.

The timeline for such a project remains uncertain. Experts suggest that it could take up to 20 years before the new reactor is operational. The projected cost is around $6.8 billion—significant, yet an investment that reflects the long-term strategy Japan must adopt to secure its energy future.

Japan’s Evolving Stance on Nuclear Energy

Nuclear energy’s role in Japan’s energy mix has been hotly debated for over a decade. After Fukushima, public opinion turned strongly against nuclear power, with widespread protests against its use. But over the years, attitudes have shifted. With Japan striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government has renewed its support for nuclear energy as a clean, reliable, and stable power source. The growing demand for electricity, especially with advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and data centers, has further underscored the need for a more diversified and dependable energy portfolio.

The current government’s strategy involves restarting existing reactors, and there are signs that the public’s fear of nuclear power is gradually subsiding. While the idea of constructing a new reactor is still met with some hesitation, it signals a clear shift in policy. As Kansai Electric moves ahead with geological studies, the stage is set for a potential rebirth of nuclear power in Japan.

What’s Next for Japan’s Energy Future?

While the proposed new reactor at Mihama remains far from a certainty, its potential signals an important pivot in Japan’s energy policy. The balance between securing reliable power and maintaining safety and public trust will be key to any future nuclear energy projects in the country. It’s clear that Japan’s energy future will rely on a mix of traditional and renewable sources, with nuclear energy playing an increasingly crucial role.