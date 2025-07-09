James Webb Telescope Spots Bizarre ‘Cosmic Owl’ in a Galaxial Collision

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled a remarkable cosmic phenomenon that scientists are calling the “Cosmic Owl.” This strange structure, located billions of light-years away, was formed by the rare collision of two ring galaxies. The object provides a unique opportunity to study the processes that shape galaxies and how they evolve over time.

What is the ‘Cosmic Owl’?

The “Cosmic Owl” appears as an owl-like structure when viewed through the high-resolution imaging capabilities of JWST. It is formed by two ring galaxies that collided, creating a striking pattern with two bright centers resembling eyes and a central region resembling a beak. Each “eye” of the owl is an active galactic nucleus (AGN), a supermassive black hole at the heart of each galaxy, pulling in surrounding matter. These black holes, which are each more than 10 million times the mass of our Sun, are responsible for the intense activity seen in the Cosmic Owl’s core.

A Rare Cosmic Event

Ring galaxies are incredibly rare, making up only 0.01% of all known galaxies. These galaxies form when a smaller galaxy passes through a larger one, creating a shock wave that forces stars and gas into a ring-like formation around a dense core. The Cosmic Owl is an even rarer sight – it is the result of two ring galaxies colliding. This type of galactic collision offers researchers a fascinating look at the processes that drive galaxy evolution.

The collision occurred approximately 38 million years ago, and the two galaxies involved are relatively small, each measuring around 26,000 light-years in diameter, about a quarter the size of our own Milky Way galaxy. Despite their size, the collision between these two galaxies has had an enormous impact on the region.

Credit: arXiv

A Stellar Nursery at the Heart of the Collision

At the heart of the Cosmic Owl’s beak, researchers discovered an area of intense activity where new stars are being formed. This region, filled with molecular gas, is the “raw fuel” for star formation, squeezed together by the shock waves generated by the colliding galaxies. The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), located in Chile, helped detect the dense gas clump in the beak, which plays a key role in creating new stars. The collision’s shock waves and a jet of charged particles from one of the supermassive black holes are thought to trigger a massive burst of star formation.

This region serves as a stellar nursery, where new stars are born, and researchers are eager to learn more about how galactic collisions can lead to such rapid star formation. The Cosmic Owl offers an unprecedented view of these processes in action, making it an invaluable subject for study.

Galactic Mystery Unveiled?

The discovery of the Cosmic Owl not only offers a stunning visual, but also serves as a valuable tool for studying galaxy evolution. Mingyu Li, a doctoral student at Tsinghua University and the lead author of the study, noted that this galactic collision provides a glimpse into several important processes that occur during galaxy mergers. “The Cosmic Owl is an exceptional natural laboratory because it allows us to see several critical galaxy evolution processes happening simultaneously in one system,” he said.

By analyzing the Cosmic Owl, scientists hope to gain insight into how galaxies form and grow, particularly during their early stages. The rapid conversion of gas into stars seen in the collision could offer explanations for how galaxies built their stellar mass so quickly during the universe’s formative years.